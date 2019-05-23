Thousand Trails Unveils Annual 100 Days of Camping Campaign for 50th Anniversary
#100DaysOfCamping Celebrates the 2019 Summer Camping Season
May 23, 2019, 11:15 ET
CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails kicks off its annual #100DaysOfCamping promotion Memorial Day weekend, as the summer-long, 100-day challenge has become a staple for campers across the country. Each guest of Thousand Trails campgrounds will receive one of the more than 30,000 #100DaysOfCamping rally towels being distributed during both Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends. Vacationers who post photos with their commemorative 50th Anniversary Thousand Trails towel while using the special hashtag will be randomly selected for prizes throughout the 100 camping days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The annual social media campaign is now in its fifth year and last season generated more than seven million social media impressions.
#100DaysOfCamping - Share Your 2019 Rally Towel Photos!
"Our campgrounds are always filled with fun events and activities," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thousand Trails, we're creating some special opportunities for our many loyal members and guests to make their #100DaysOfCamping especially memorable this year."
As part of the anniversary celebration, guests of the nationally renowned campground network will have a host of activities planned throughout the #100DaysOfCamping. Popular annual events like the wedding vow renewal ceremony will continue with a 50th anniversary twist and unique time capsules will be filled with individual artifacts from select campgrounds.
Founded in 1969 and well positioned in the growing RV industry, Thousand Trails looks to the future with innovative camping accommodations to complement its RV sites, including tiny houses, cabins, cottages and yurts. More than 80 campgrounds are participating in the 50th anniversary celebration, from Thousand Trails Orlando, where guests can relax in the heart of Florida, and Rancho Oso, where guests can experience a working ranch in the mountains of Santa Barbara, to the seaside escape of Long Beach RV in Washington, and many destinations in between.
About Thousand Trails
Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 22 states and British Columbia, Canada. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information please visit ThousandTrails.com.
SOURCE Thousand Trails
Share this article