Thousand Trails Unveils Annual 100 Days of Camping Campaign for 50th Anniversary

"Our campgrounds are always filled with fun events and activities," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thousand Trails, we're creating some special opportunities for our many loyal members and guests to make their #100DaysOfCamping especially memorable this year."

As part of the anniversary celebration, guests of the nationally renowned campground network will have a host of activities planned throughout the #100DaysOfCamping. Popular annual events like the wedding vow renewal ceremony will continue with a 50th anniversary twist and unique time capsules will be filled with individual artifacts from select campgrounds.

Founded in 1969 and well positioned in the growing RV industry, Thousand Trails looks to the future with innovative camping accommodations to complement its RV sites, including tiny houses, cabins, cottages and yurts. More than 80 campgrounds are participating in the 50th anniversary celebration, from Thousand Trails Orlando, where guests can relax in the heart of Florida, and Rancho Oso, where guests can experience a working ranch in the mountains of Santa Barbara, to the seaside escape of Long Beach RV in Washington, and many destinations in between.

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 22 states and British Columbia, Canada. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information please visit ThousandTrails.com.

SOURCE Thousand Trails

Related Links

https://www.thousandtrails.com

