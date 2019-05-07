Thousands Book Plane Tickets to Orlando Just to Stay at the New Great Escape Parkside Mansion

CLERMONT, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people from around the world have already booked stays, often years in advance, at this brand new rentable game-themed mansion in the Orlando, Florida area.

The Great Escape Parkside is a 15 bedroom estate on 10 privately gated acres with larger-than-life games pouring from the walls of every room, closet, and corridor. One bedroom pulls you into a realistic Ms. Pac-Man maze while another is a one-of-a-kind 360 degree Twister board and still another has hundreds of giant foam Legos covering the floor.

The secluded property also features the world's only "billiard table swimming pool" complete with a huge lazy river serving as the pool table's "bumpers." There's even a hot tub that looks like a cube of billiard chalk resting on the ledge.

Other over-the-top themed amenities include a fast waterslide, "human bowling," "human whack-a-mole," two escape rooms, an actual laser maze, a movie theater, the world's largest printed maze, a karaoke stage, and a skeeball carnival midway arcade.

Building upon the viral success of its sister property, the 13 bedroom Great Escape Lakeside, the new Parkside mansion has its own over-the-top attractions….from a giant 6' tall Scrabble board to life-sized chess, an escape room…and even an actual high-tech laser maze, the rental offers something for everyone… and as such, has become a tourist magnet for travelers from around the world.

Boasting a capacity to sleep up to 54, The Great Escape Parkside's clientele is predominately family reunions and company retreats. Summer 2019 and Summer 2020 are sold out but there is a waiting list for cancellations.

9512 Oak Island – Clermont, Florida 34711

352-250-4220

Contact: Andrew Greenstein

www.greatescapeparkside.com

andrew@orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com

great-escape-parksidePR2.docx

the-twister-bedroom.jpg

worlds-only-billiard-table-pool.jpg

ms-pac-man-room.jpg

games-gone-wild-room-covered-in.jpg

Website for This House

Property Management for The House

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFi8xSbIZ4A

SOURCE Great Escape Parkside LLC

https://greatescapeparkside.com

