Thousands Gather at L.A. Works' MLK Volunteer Festival to Honor Dr. King's Legacy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,500 Angelenos came together on Monday, January 20 for L.A. Works' annual MLK Day Volunteer Festival, uniting to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of service and social justice. Held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the event featured a variety of volunteer projects addressing critical community needs, including wildfire relief efforts.

A short recap video of L.A. Works' MLK Volunteer Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Volunteers of all ages dedicated their time to make 150 no-sew blankets, assemble 1,985 ready-to eat food kits and hygiene kits, and write 200 thank-you notes to first responders. Additional projects included making Dr. King mosaics for local organizations, pumping 1720 balls to donate to Rec and Parks, and building 250 skateboards and skateboard racks for disadvantaged youth.

Volunteers also donated nearly 8,000 items for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires, including 4,000 bottles of water and hundreds of socks, hats, canned goods, and hygiene items.

"Dr. King's dream of a beloved community calls on all of us to take action," said Deborah Brutchey, Executive Director, L.A. Works. "Monday's turnout and the impact of these projects show the power of collective service. Together, we not only uplift our neighborhoods but also embody the values of compassion, equity, and unity that Dr. King championed."

Dr. King's vision of a beloved community is a call to action that resonates year-round, urging us to create a more just and compassionate world. L.A. Works encourages Angelenos to continue embodying this spirit throughout the year. To support ongoing wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, visit www.laworks.com/2025fires and learn how you can make a difference today.

MLK SPONSORS: LA Memorial Coliseum, Audacy/94.7 The Wave, Angel City Football Club, Los Angeles Football Club, Kaiser, Activision, Albertson's, Children's Hospital, McCarthy, LA Tourism, Target, Accenture, CohnReznick, Harvard-Westlake, Jonathan Club, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Loyola Marymount University, Macy's, Mercury, UBS, and Los Angeles Magazine.

Video and photos of the event are available here.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

Since 1991, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits have the resources to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.

