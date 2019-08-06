Thousands of children in Harlem call for end to violence at 25th Annual Children's March for Peace

Speakers include:

Anne Williams-Isom - Harlem Children's Zone CEO

Geoffrey Canada - Harlem Children's Zone President

DETAILS/WHY: In the 1990s, an elementary-school girl was shot by a stray bullet while in her Harlem apartment. Staff noticed that when she returned to school, the incident went unacknowledged, as if the neighborhood were accepting violence as the norm. To counter that, the staff and students organized the Children's March for Peace, denouncing violence in all its forms. This year, citing the country's recent mass shootings and heated political climate, HCZ leaders will encourage the children that the key to peace is within each of us; that they must take the initiative to become social-justice advocates and continually call for peace and positive change in their community, city, and country. The event is a culmination of the organization's efforts to teach children conflict resolution, to live peacefully, and is a living example of the positive, creative things children can do with their energy if given the opportunity. This year's theme is "A Call to Action" and students will be giving tribute to Harlem's history and anti-violence movements of the past.

WHAT: Now in its 25th year, the Children's March for Peace will include the student-led march, rallies, performances, and video presentations.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 7th. March begins at 1 p.m., rally begins at the Harlem Armory at 2 p.m.

WHERE: March begins at 117th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X Boulevards and travels up to the Harlem Armory between 142nd and 143rd Streets.

In case of rain, event schedule will be modified, but not cancelled. Please call or text Marty Lipp at 917-774-8159 for update.

CONTACT:

Marty Lipp

Sr. Managing Director, Communications

917-774-8159

mlipp@hcz.org

SOURCE Harlem Children's Zone

