Thousands of Christmas Gifts to Local Children at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Annual Candy Cane Lane Holiday Festival

News provided by

Church of Scientology International

25 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

Church of Scientology hosts an afternoon of fun and Christmas treats for the children of East Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was perfect weather for a family outing last Sunday when 3,500 Angelenos filled L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church of Scientology Los Angeles annual toy giveaway. Happy children posed for photos with Santa and left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, cookie decorating and face painting, with hot cocoa and treats for everyone.

The Church of Scientology holds these events for East Hollywood families to have a safe place to relax and enjoy the holiday season. 

The gifts were the result of a month-long toy drive launched at the L. Ron Hubbard Way Holiday Lighting Ceremony on November 19.

"The past several years have presented great challenges to Los Angeles families," said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles. "Families having difficulty putting food on the table are even more challenged when it comes to Christmas gifts, and we wanted to help ensure local children have the best Christmas ever this year." 

Thanks to the many volunteers and community partners who donated dolls, stuffed animals and games, and raised funds for purchasing presents, the Church was able to hand out thousands of gifts to local children.

All are invited to join the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a New Year's Day family fun day January 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. L. Ron Hubbard Way will be transformed into a winter festival with a snow chute, ice skating, arts & crafts, and a winter marketplace.

The iconic headquarters of the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

