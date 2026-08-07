THOUSANDS OF CONTRA COSTA COUNTY TEAMSTERS SET STRIKE DATE

Over 2,000 County Workers Seek Cost of Living Adjustments in Mediation

MARTINEZ, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 Contra Costa County Teamsters have announced they will strike on August 19 if an agreement for a new contract cannot be reached. The members of Teamsters Local 856 serve the county across 250 job classifications in health services, general services and maintenance, and licensed vocational nursing.

The county has refused to properly address systematic inequities in its pay structure that leave its workers well behind neighboring jurisdictions. After months of unproductive negotiations with the employer, Contra Costa County Teamsters overwhelmingly authorized a strike by 92 percent in July.

"What we're asking for is reasonable, modest cost of living adjustments and equity in the pay system," said Matt Finnegan, chief negotiator and Local 856 director of public services. "We are committed to ensuring that the best employees can continue to serve the Contra Costa County community, and that requires a fair and equitable wage system. A strike is not something we take lightly. If county officials refuse to negotiate a fair agreement, we will strike the entire county with all the power and energy of our Teamsters members."

The union and the county met with a mediator on Wednesday, August 5. However, the session failed to produce an agreement. Mediation is set to resume on Wednesday, August 12.

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 is affiliated with the 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters and has grown to become one of the largest Teamsters local unions in California with over 20,000 members. For more information, visit teamsters856.org.

Contact:

Matt Finnegan, (707) 272-3415

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856