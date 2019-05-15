Thousands of Displaced African Americans to Journey Back to Africa

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key African American leaders will be joined by African ambassadors and elected officials to announce a mass journey back home to Africa in November 2019.

Citing the commemoration of 400 years of slavery, slaughter, struggle and success, the diverse group of entertainers, clergy, diplomats, business and government leaders and community organizers will hold a PRESS BRIEFING on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:30pm at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC in the Zenger Room.

This movement is a coordinated effort with an impressive network of Africa advocates in America, on the continent, and across the globe. The group includes key leaders like New York's economic activist Rev. Dennis Dillon and his wife, Dr. Zienzile Dillon, a former banking executive working on the continent; actor Ron Kunene, an original cast member of The Lion King; Dr. Arikana Chihombori, African Union Ambassador to the United States; Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams; Hon. Johnny Ford, former mayor of Tuskegee and co-founder of the World Conference of Mayors; Dr. Ron Daniels, community organizer and president of Institute of The Black World 21st Century; Jean Pierre Mbassi, general secretary of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa; Melvin Foote, president of Constituency for Africa; bestselling author and business networking guru Dr. George Fraser; Dr. Julius Garvey, medical doctor and son of Marcus Garvey; celebrity travel executive Rose Aiello; Emmy Award producer and public relations executive, A. Curtis Farrow; and Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies and a lead strategist in the reparations movement.

WHERE: The National Press Club – Zenger Room

529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045



WHEN: Thursday, May 16, 2019

1:30pm to 2:15pm Press Conference

2:30pm to 3:30pm 400-year Briefing



WHO: Key leaders and stakeholders, African ambassadors and elected government leaders will participate and give insight about THE DOOR OF OUR RETURN initiative

