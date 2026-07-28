Thousands of Girl Scouts Gather in Washington, D.C. for Girl Scouts Unite

The multi-day national gathering brought together more than 10,000 Girl Scouts and supporters for inspiring speakers, live performances, interactive workshops, and celebrations of girls making history.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Girl Scouts and supporters from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C. for the Girl Scouts Unite event, a three-day experience filled with inspiring speakers, live performances, hands-on activities, and celebrations of girls making history. Held July 23–25, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center following the 58th National Council Session, the event welcomed Girl Scouts, families, volunteers, alums, and supporters for a dynamic celebration of leadership, friendship, service, and the many ways girls make history.

"There is nothing more powerful than Girl Scouts coming together to discover what they're capable of and what they can create together," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "The Girl Scouts Unite event was a celebration of girls' voices, ideas, and leadership—and a reminder that when girls are supported, encouraged, and connected to one another, they can shape the future in extraordinary ways."

A National Celebration of Girls Making History

Held in the nation's capital following D.C.'s 250th anniversary celebrations, the Girl Scouts Unite event carried that spirit of history-making forward by spotlighting the enduring impact of Girl Scouts past and present. With the theme Girls Make History, the event celebrated girls as changemakers, innovators, advocates, and community leaders who are building the world they want to see.

Across three days, attendees took part in interactive workshops, hands-on activities, networking opportunities, and signature Girl Scout celebrations designed to inspire girls to explore their strengths, connect with one another, and act on issues that matter most to them.

Speakers and Performers Brought Inspiration to the Main Stage

The Girl Scouts Unite event featured an exciting lineup of speakers and performers who reflected the confidence, creativity and resilience at the heart of Girl Scouting. Performances included a kick-off celebration featuring inspiring remarks from Ashley Brown and performances from Disney on Broadway, The Best of Broadway featuring Wicked and Six, presented by Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com, and Girl Scout alum Madison Reyes. Featured speakers included Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, professional dancer and choreographer Witney Carson, Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden, MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host Emily Calandrelli, entrepreneur and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, American Girl 2027 Girl of the Year author Megan Wagner Lloyd, and author, entrepreneur, media personality and Girl Scout troop mom Chrissy Teigen.

Event Highlights Included Workshops, Celebrations, and the Hall of Experiences

Attendees had access to more than 100 booths and activities in the Hall of Experiences, along with programming designed for Girl Scouts and adults in the Movement. The event also included major celebrations such as the National Bridging Ceremony, the National Gold Award Girl Scout Celebration, community-building moments, and opportunities for Girl Scouts to meet authors, speakers, performers, and girls who are taking action in their communities.

"Girl Scouts Unite was designed to help girls see themselves as history-makers," said Barczykowski. "From the stage to the workshops to the friendships formed throughout the weekend, every part of this experience reminded girls that their voices matter and their ideas can move the world forward."

Girl Scouts Recognizes the Generosity of Convention Sponsors

This year's Girl Scout Unite event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors from across a variety of industries, including technology, financial services, and consumer packaged goods. Sponsors included Meta, Fiserv, Google, General Motors, OnStar, Charles Schwab Foundation, MLB, American Girl, DHL Supply Chain, and many others.

GSUSA is especially grateful to its lead sponsors, whose support helped bring engaging experiences and valuable resources to girls and families throughout this year's event. Fiserv highlighted the power of entrepreneurship and financial literacy by showcasing its Clover technology that helps small businesses grow. Meta walked attendees through Instagram Teen Accounts, including its built-in protections for teens and supervision tools for parents and caregivers, and shared resources to help families navigate online safety together. Google supported programming that helps families and caregivers navigate the complex digital world while empowering girls to develop healthy relationships with technology. General Motors and OnStar inspired the next generation of innovators through interactive STEAM experiences and conversations with industry leaders, encouraging Girl Scouts to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

To learn more about the 2026 Girl Scout Convention sponsors, visit Girl Scouts of the USA's website.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.