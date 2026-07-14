Girl Scouts of the USA Honors Nearly 3,000 Gold Award Girl Scouts Who Turned Their Passion into Purpose

The 2026 GSUSA Gold Award Girl Scout Class invested over 307,000 hours of service, showing that when girls pursue what matters to them, they unlock new possibilities, experience the joy of making a difference and create lasting change.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA proudly celebrates its 2026 Gold Award Girl Scout Class. Earning the Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, opens pathways for Girl Scouts to harness their talents and the skills they've developed to create meaningful and innovative change in their communities. This year's class put their problem-solving skills into action to pinpoint urgent challenges and design solutions that leave a lasting impact.

Each year, Gold Award Girl Scouts in grades 9–12 identify an issue of national or global relevance and design a project that addresses its root causes to create lasting change. They dedicate 80+ hours to researching their topic, build a team of experts and volunteers, develop a plan and then lead a project that creates sustainable impact in their communities and beyond. Collectively, nearly 3,000 Gold Award Girl Scouts devoted over 307,000 hours and raised more than $2.1 million this year to bring their impactful solutions to fruition, turning bold ideas into real-world change and unlocking their full potential.

Gold Award Girl Scouts in this class focused heavily on mental wellness, sustainability and accessibility — three themes that map directly to what we know is on girls' minds right now. Girls from across the country tackled pressing challenges that matter the most to them, from ensuring children with disabilities have access to the benefits of physical activity to introducing their peers to financial literacy and slowing the cycle of fast fashion.

"I'm incredibly proud of the 2026 Gold Award Girl Scout Class. These girls identified the causes that resonated most deeply with them and developed projects that turned their ideas into lasting impact in their communities and beyond, showing what's possible when you care deeply and take action," said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. "Drawing on the skills they've gained throughout their Girl Scout experience, they show us that meaningful progress truly can begin with one person."

Earning the Gold Award ignites a transformation in each Girl Scout and the communities they uplift. As girls take on this formative challenge, they sharpen essential life skills like project management, collaboration, public speaking and solution implementation. By earning the Gold Award, girls empower themselves to expand their networks and step confidently into leadership roles in their everyday lives. Additionally, those who earn the award are able to enlist at a higher pay grade and enter one rank higher if they choose to join the military. For many Girl Scouts, the experience becomes a defining moment in discovering their capacity to lead with purpose.

"Earning my Gold Award taught me that meaningful change starts with simply seeing a need and taking the initiative to do something about it," said Gold Award Girl Scout Ella Kate Vinson. "Organizing a free community clothing event for families at a local elementary school showed me the power of service, collaboration and leadership, and it strengthened my desire to continue making a difference wherever I am. Girl Scouts has shaped the kind of leader I hope to become — someone who listens, serves and works to make a meaningful impact in my community and beyond."

This year, Girl Scouts of the USA proudly awarded post-secondary education scholarships to 110 remarkable Gold Award Girl Scouts. These scholarships were made possible thanks to the generous support of DHL Supply Chain, the Kappa Delta Foundation, and National Board members Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini, Aldo Manzini, Erika Rottenberg and Diane Tipton, as well as GSUSA funding.

See how Gold Award Girl Scouts are shaping the future.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs, and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.