Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Board Leadership

Telva McGruder, lifetime member of GSUSA and General Motors executive, elected as National Board President.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced its National Board of Directors for the 2026–2029 term, elected during its 58th National Council Session. Nearly 1,000 delegates gathered in Washington, DC, for the triennial business meeting to discuss, debate and vote on issues important to the Girl Scout Movement. Telva McGruder, executive director of global body manufacturing engineering for General Motors, former National Board member and council board chair and a lifetime member of GSUSA, was elected National Board President by the National Council.

"It is an incredible honor to serve as National Board President," said McGruder. "As a proud Girl Scout alum, former troop leader and board member, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable opportunities this Movement offers girls to tap into their power, pursue their ambitions, and transform their communities. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to accelerate Girl Scouting's impact and shape a bold and inspiring future for Girl Scouts everywhere."

McGruder will lead GSUSA's 31-member National Board of Directors as it guides the Movement to meet the needs of today's girls and families. Board members bring a range of skills, expertise and perspectives to help advance Girl Scouts' vision for the future. Thirty percent of the 2026–2029 term board members have served as board chair of a Girl Scout council and 70% are Girl Scout alums or have experienced Girl Scouting through a friend or family member.

"I am deeply grateful to our outgoing board members for their service and commitment to Girl Scouts," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Their leadership has strengthened our Movement and positioned us for the future. Looking ahead, I could not be more excited to partner with National Board President Telva McGruder and our new and returning board members as we embark on the next triennium. Their collective experience, passion and commitment to girls will help propel Girl Scouts into an exciting new chapter; one that expands our reach, deepens our impact and advances our mission for generations to come."

GSUSA's National Board oversees the organization's governance, legal and fiduciary responsibilities. Three non-board members of the National Board Development Committee were also elected to support the board and to identify candidates for future board vacancies. The complete list follows (* designates new members; + designates National Board Development Committee members):

National Board Officers 2026–2029

Telva McGruder, President

Executive Director of Global Body Manufacturing Engineering

General Motors

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Ileana Musa, First Vice President

Managing Director, Head of Sales, Private Banking Group

Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association

Miami, Florida

Mary Ann Altergott, Second Vice President

Founder, The Clemont Group

Retired Principal, Edward Jones

St. Louis, Missouri

Diane Tipton, Treasurer

Chief Executive Officer and President

Self Storage Zone

Sarasota, Florida

Maryann Waryjas, Secretary

President and Director

Coalition for Competition in Credit Ratings, Inc.;

Past Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,

and Corporate Secretary

Herc Holdings Inc.

Burr Ridge, Illinois

National Board Members-at-Large 2026–2029

Diane Boettcher*

Retired

United States Navy

Owings Mills, Maryland

Beth Bovis

Senior Partner, Global Sustainability and Social Impact Lead

Kearney

Madison, Wisconsin

Neil R. Brown*

Managing Director

KKR Global Institute and Infrastructure and Climate

Washington, DC

Rebecca Chavez-Houck +

Community Engagement Consultant

Aspira Public Affairs, LLC

Former Member, Utah House of Representatives

Salt Lake City, Utah

Cami Gibertini*

Senior Vice President/Business Solutions

INB, A National Association

Tampa, Florida

Erin Morgan Gore*+

Managing Director & Partner

Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement

New York, New York

Kira Rosoff Heller*

Principal and Senior Wealth Advisor

Bessemer Trust

Bedford, New York

Kerrie A. Hoffman*

Chief Executive Officer

Hoffman Digital

Brookfield, Wisconsin

Cameron Jones*

Chief Financial Officer

National Basketball Players Association

Bethesda, Maryland

Betsy Kamin*

Partner and Member-In-Charge, Houston Office

Clark Hill PLC

Houston, Texas

Jessie Kornberg

President and Chief Executive Officer

Skirball Cultural Center

Los Angeles, California

Vidya Krishnan

Chief Learning and Belonging Officer

TD SYNNEX

Richardson, Texas

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere

Principal and Co-Founder

MTL Management

Roswell, Georgia

Allison Lawrence*+

Vice President, Commercial Development, Americas

Stanley Black & Decker

Dallas, Texas

Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini

President

Ridge Blossom Properties, LLC

Las Vegas, Nevada

Zara Mirza*

Chief of Staff to the President and CEO

TIAA

Darien, Connecticut

Stephanie Neuvirth, SPHR*

Global Vice President, People and Organization (CHRO)

Mars Veterinary Health

New York, New York

Jake Perlman

Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Information

Officer

Charter Communications

Denver, Colorado

Carolyn Pittman*

Independent Director

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Frisco, Texas

April Cadiente Schneider +

Vice President IT, Intellectual Property Management

and General Counsel

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Los Angeles, California

Joanne Sebby*

Chief Risk Officer

Fiserv

Omaha, Nebraska

Nabiha Syed*

Executive Director

Mozilla Foundation

Brooklyn, New York

Nithya Thadani*

Former CEO

RAIN Stella Technologies

New York, New York

Mary J. Thomas*

Associate Vice President, U.S. Consumer Services and

LillyDirect Business Operations

Eli Lilly and Company

Zionsville, Indiana

Teresa C. Younger*

Former CEO and President Ms. Foundation for Women

Founder and Principal

Msty Consulting, LLC

Brooklyn, New York

Non-Board, National Board Development Committee, 2026–2029

Lupe Camargo

Certified Financial Planner ™

Perspective Financial Services, LLC

Tempe, Arizona

Debbie Hassan +

Retired, Partner

Deloitte and Touche, LLP

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Sharon H. Matthews*+

Retired, Head of Employee Relations Consulting

Wells Fargo

Charlotte, North Carolina

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms.

Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

To join, volunteer or support Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscouts.org

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.