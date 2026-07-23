Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Board Leadership

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GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

Jul 23, 2026, 08:58 ET

Telva McGruder, lifetime member of GSUSA and General Motors executive, elected as National Board President.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced its National Board of Directors for the 2026–2029 term, elected during its 58th National Council Session. Nearly 1,000 delegates gathered in Washington, DC, for the triennial business meeting to discuss, debate and vote on issues important to the Girl Scout Movement. Telva McGruder, executive director of global body manufacturing engineering for General Motors, former National Board member and council board chair and a lifetime member of GSUSA, was elected National Board President by the National Council.

"It is an incredible honor to serve as National Board President," said McGruder. "As a proud Girl Scout alum, former troop leader and board member, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable opportunities this Movement offers girls to tap into their power, pursue their ambitions, and transform their communities. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to accelerate Girl Scouting's impact and shape a bold and inspiring future for Girl Scouts everywhere."

McGruder will lead GSUSA's 31-member National Board of Directors as it guides the Movement to meet the needs of today's girls and families. Board members bring a range of skills, expertise and perspectives to help advance Girl Scouts' vision for the future. Thirty percent of the 2026–2029 term board members have served as board chair of a Girl Scout council and 70% are Girl Scout alums or have experienced Girl Scouting through a friend or family member.

"I am deeply grateful to our outgoing board members for their service and commitment to Girl Scouts," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Their leadership has strengthened our Movement and positioned us for the future. Looking ahead, I could not be more excited to partner with National Board President Telva McGruder and our new and returning board members as we embark on the next triennium. Their collective experience, passion and commitment to girls will help propel Girl Scouts into an exciting new chapter; one that expands our reach, deepens our impact and advances our mission for generations to come."

GSUSA's National Board oversees the organization's governance, legal and fiduciary responsibilities. Three non-board members of the National Board Development Committee were also elected to support the board and to identify candidates for future board vacancies. The complete list follows (* designates new members; + designates National Board Development Committee members): 

National BoardOfficers 2026–2029

Telva McGruder, President
Executive Director of Global Body Manufacturing Engineering
General Motors
Rochester Hills, Michigan

Ileana Musa, First Vice President
Managing Director, Head of Sales, Private Banking Group
Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association
Miami, Florida

Mary Ann Altergott, Second Vice President
Founder, The Clemont Group
Retired Principal, Edward Jones
St. Louis, Missouri

Diane Tipton, Treasurer
Chief Executive Officer and President
Self Storage Zone
Sarasota, Florida

Maryann Waryjas, Secretary
President and Director
Coalition for Competition in Credit Ratings, Inc.;
Past Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,
and Corporate Secretary
Herc Holdings Inc.
Burr Ridge, Illinois

National BoardMembers-at-Large 2026–2029

Diane Boettcher*
Retired
United States Navy
Owings Mills, Maryland

Beth Bovis
Senior Partner, Global Sustainability and Social Impact Lead
Kearney
Madison, Wisconsin

Neil R. Brown*
Managing Director
KKR Global Institute and Infrastructure and Climate
Washington, DC

Rebecca Chavez-Houck +
Community Engagement Consultant
Aspira Public Affairs, LLC
Former Member, Utah House of Representatives
Salt Lake City, Utah

Cami Gibertini*
Senior Vice President/Business Solutions
INB, A National Association
Tampa, Florida

Erin Morgan Gore*+
Managing Director & Partner
Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement
New York, New York

Kira Rosoff Heller*
Principal and Senior Wealth Advisor
Bessemer Trust
Bedford, New York

Kerrie A. Hoffman*
Chief Executive Officer
Hoffman Digital
Brookfield, Wisconsin

Cameron Jones*
Chief Financial Officer
National Basketball Players Association
Bethesda, Maryland

Betsy Kamin*
Partner and Member-In-Charge, Houston Office
Clark Hill PLC
Houston, Texas

Jessie Kornberg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Skirball Cultural Center
Los Angeles, California

Vidya Krishnan
Chief Learning and Belonging Officer
TD SYNNEX
Richardson, Texas

Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere
Principal and Co-Founder
MTL Management
Roswell, Georgia

Allison Lawrence*+
Vice President, Commercial Development, Americas
Stanley Black & Decker
Dallas, Texas

Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini
President
Ridge Blossom Properties, LLC
Las Vegas, Nevada

Zara Mirza*
Chief of Staff to the President and CEO
TIAA
Darien, Connecticut

Stephanie Neuvirth, SPHR*
Global Vice President, People and Organization (CHRO)
Mars Veterinary Health
New York, New York

Jake Perlman
Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Information
Officer
Charter Communications
Denver, Colorado

Carolyn Pittman*
Independent Director
Minerals Technologies, Inc.
Frisco, Texas

April Cadiente Schneider +
Vice President IT, Intellectual Property Management
and General Counsel
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Los Angeles, California

Joanne Sebby*
Chief Risk Officer
Fiserv
Omaha, Nebraska

Nabiha Syed*
Executive Director
Mozilla Foundation
Brooklyn, New York

Nithya Thadani*
Former CEO
RAIN Stella Technologies
New York, New York

Mary J. Thomas*
Associate Vice President, U.S. Consumer Services and
LillyDirect Business Operations
Eli Lilly and Company
Zionsville, Indiana

Teresa C. Younger*
Former CEO and President Ms. Foundation for Women
Founder and Principal
Msty Consulting, LLC
Brooklyn, New York

Non-Board, National Board Development Committee, 2026–2029

Lupe Camargo
Certified Financial Planner ™
Perspective Financial Services, LLC
Tempe, Arizona

Debbie Hassan +
Retired, Partner
Deloitte and Touche, LLP
Hilton Head, South Carolina

Sharon H. Matthews*+
Retired, Head of Employee Relations Consulting
Wells Fargo
Charlotte, North Carolina

We are Girl Scouts of the USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scouts discover who they are, tap into the power inside them, and build the confidence to let it shine. Through programs from coast to coast and overseas, girls of all backgrounds and abilities come as they are to explore their passions, meet new challenges, and develop hands-on skills. They find their strengths in science labs and on hiking trails, at cookie booths and in front of city councils. Backed by millions of alums and a network of dedicated adult volunteers and mentors, Girl Scouts drive change to make the world a better place. Along the way, they uncover the tools they need to lead with joy, on their own terms.
Join usvolunteerreconnect, or donate.

To join, volunteer or support Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscouts.org

SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

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