Thousands of Managed Care Pharmacy Professionals Gather for AMCP Nexus 2019

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Nexus 2019 will welcome nearly 2,500 managed care pharmacy professionals from across the country this week for four days of educational and networking programs focused on the "intersection of value and care." AMCP's annual fall conference runs Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the Gaylord National Harbor, located just outside of Washington, D.C.

"We're at an intersection in our national dialogue around the future of health care," says AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "The pressure to enhance value and improve outcomes, while also addressing the rising costs of medications, has never been greater. I'm pleased to say AMCP and our members remain at the forefront of developing solutions that allow patients to get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. The programming at AMCP Nexus 2019, with its focus on value and care, aims to ensure that continues."

Nexus draws a wide range of professionals who work in managed care pharmacy settings, including pharmacists, physicians, and nurses, as well as administrators overseeing pharmacy benefits in health plans, accountable care organizations, integrated delivery networks, and Medicare Part D and Medicaid plans.

Attendees will learn the latest developments and best practices through nearly 30 educational sessions in five tracks: (1) the intersection of value and care, (2) drugs, diseases, and the managed care impact, (3) legislative and regulatory trends: from rhetoric to practice, (4) managed care research in action, and (5) specialty management: keeping up with runaway innovation.

The event kicks off with the annual AMCP Foundation Research Symposium, which this year will focus on the rapid pace of oncology innovation. Topics to be covered include evolving technologies, new treatment decision paradigms, the use of big data, and innovative ways to address affordability in cancer treatment. The AMCP Foundation also will hold its annual Knock Your Socks Off drive, partnering with Volunteer Alexandria to serve vulnerable families in greater Washington, D.C., area.

Other highlights of Nexus include a General Session featuring keynote speaker Dan Heath, co-author of the best-selling business book "Made to Stick." And a Headline Session featured John O'Brien, an architect of the Trump administration's "Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices and Out-of-Pocket Costs."

In addition, Nexus features a robust Exchange, where more than 50 exhibitors will display their latest drug therapies, technologies, products, and other solutions. The Exchange also is the site of nearly 300 research poster presentations, and eight Science & Innovation Theaters that will provide deep-dives into specific products, therapeutic areas, and/or disease states. Nexus also features 10 satellite symposia sessions, offering additional continuing education opportunities, four Industry Workshops on disease-specific topics, and special programming designed for student pharmacists. This includes a residency and fellowship showcase where student pharmacists can meet with preceptors, directors, residents, and fellows representing more than 50 residency and fellowship programs from across the country.

