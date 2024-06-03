Thousands Of Medical Professionals From Coast-To-Coast Form 'American Jewish Medical Association'

Group Created in the Wake of October 7 to Ensure a Safe Community for Jewish Healthcare Professionals and Trainees

AJMA Message: Jewish Healthcare Workers Have a Voice Now

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of medical professionals from coast-to-coast announce the formation of the 'American Jewish Medical Association' (AJMA).

Formed in the wake of the October 7th terror attacks in Israel as well as the rise of antisemitic acts at medical facilities and medical schools across the country, the AJMA is a non-political, non-profit organization comprised of Jewish healthcare professionals. The Association's mission is to be a safe, enriching community with a unified voice for Jewish healthcare professionals and trainees. The AJMA works to address issues affecting its members and society, including recently rising incidents of antisemitism and anti-Zionism that impact the workplace and patient care. AJMA provides opportunities for members to engage with Jewish colleagues around the world, to stand with Israel, and to celebrate Jewish identify.

The American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA) is the sole nationwide US organization representing Jewish physicians, medical students, nurses, and other health professionals. The AJMA envisions a world where medicine is practiced with excellence and compassion, respecting the dignity of all people.

During the last decade, the Jewish community has seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic rhetoric and behavior. Medicine is not immune and may even be particularly prone to verbal attacks and even violence. The rampant adoption of antisemitic tropes infects a profession entrusted with healing to become a target for hatred. This is seen in patient care, hostile medical work environments, and alarming shifts in medical schools.

Just a few of the ever-growing antisemitic acts include:

Speakers on a terror-watch list who are barred in other countries holding a virtual event titled 'Medical Genocide in Gaza ' at a New York hospital.

' at a hospital. Faculty members using words like 'beasts', 'monsters', and 'savages' on social media to describe Jewish students at a California medical school.

medical school. Vandals scrawling 'Free Palestine from Nazi Zionist Schweine' on the front of a medical building in California .

. A lecturer for a mandatory class asking students to kneel and chant 'free Palestine' at a California medical school.

medical school. Medical professionals across the country denying the fact that October 7 th terror attack victims in Israel were sexually assaulted.

"Day and night, medical students and medical professionals are reaching out to me with stories of antisemitism and intimidation," said Dr. Yael Halaas, Founder and President of the American Jewish Medical Association. "I teamed up with my colleagues to form AJMA because enough is enough: medical care should never be politicized, medical care should always be free from hate, and we must never stay quiet."

"The AJMA is an organization moving at warp speed, out of necessity and the deep passion for excellence and compassion among its members," said Michelle Stravitz, Executive Director of AJMA. "Whether in private practice, hospitals or academic settings, AJMA members have been working tirelessly to ensure that quality of care for all patients remains a top priority."

"I am a doctor, a surgeon, a professor and the son of a holocaust survivor," said Cary Schwartzbach, Treasurer of the AJMA. "In order for our medical system to be the best of the best, we must all stand together, in one chorus, and denounce the hatred and the antisemitism that is becoming so pervasive in medical facilities throughout the country."

"During my 20+ year career I have cared for many thousands of patients" said Nir Hoftman MD, member of the American Jewish Medical Association. "Famous actors, athletes, politicians, and business people have put their lives in my hands, trusting me during their most difficult times. At UCLA I was a respected clinician, scientist, and teacher, until October 7, 2023. Now, medical students attack me on social media and undergraduate students physically assault me on campus. Why? Because I am a Jew and Zionist. I once thought I was too established in the Medical Community to be cancelled for my pro-Israel beliefs; now I fear for my career and personal safety. The medical community must unite and stop this violence and hate so that I can return my focus to what is most important: my patients."

"I am a Jew who was born in Latvia, and I am in a state of shock, anger and disbelief with what is happening in America," said Larisa Geskin, an active member of the American Jewish Medical Association. "I am a professor at Columbia Medical School. I have been pushed and have had people shout 'from the river to the sea.' This has happened on campus, in the middle of New York City. My family escaped the holocaust and I refuse to stay quiet about what is happening. The world must know and take action."

