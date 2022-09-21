Thousands of Parents Filing Lawsuits Against Baby Formula Manufacturers

KILLEEN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula manufacturers have come under fire for failing to properly label and warn parents about a serious gastrointestinal condition called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) that results when premature infants ingest cow's milk-based products.

These Baby Formula Lawsuits stem from manufacturers like Enfamil and Similac creating and marketing high-calorie formulas from cow's milk especially for premature babies without warning of the danger. Babies born before the 37th week of pregnancy are 4.2 times more likely to develop NEC when given cow's milk baby formula.

The Carlson Law Firm is representing families who 1) had a baby born before the 37th week of gestation and 2) the baby was fed formula or fortifier by Similac or Enfamil before an NEC diagnosis.

Unfortunately, many parents are unaware of the exact illness their premature infant experienced. In fact, your child's doctor may not have described the condition as necrotizing enterocolitis. Typical injuries that may have resulted from NEC include:

Intestinal perforation

GI tract issues

Scarring or strictures in the intestines

Sepsis

Cerebral Palsy

Neurological Damage

Surgery

Infant loss

Getting an attorney involved in the investigation of your child's injuries may give you the answers you've been searching for.

