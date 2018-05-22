Thousands of Patients' HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS - Class Action Lawsuit Filed

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Meyer Wilson, Lambert Law, and Kaplan Fox have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Columbus regarding CVS' actions that resulted in revealing the HIV-positive status of approximately 6,000 people living in Ohio. In the summer of 2017, CVS sent a notice to these patients that disclosed the recipients' name, along with the designation "PM 6402 HIV," which clearly disclosed the persons' HIV-positive status.
Maintaining medical privacy is a vital part of healthcare in the United States, and CVS's actions compromised the personal information of an estimated 6,000 people living in Ohio, causing serious and permanent harm.
Meyer Wilson, Lambert Law, and Kaplan Fox are dedicated to handling class actions throughout the country, including ones involving medical privacy. They are passionate about continuing to provide the high level of service that has led to their national recognition.
If you or someone you know is among the Ohio citizens whose HIV-positive status was revealed via CVS's mailing, please contact any of the class action lawyers listed below:
David P. Meyer
Matthew R. Wilson
Michael J. Boyle, Jr.
Meyer Wilson Co., LPA
1320 Dublin Road, Suite 100
Columbus, OH 43215
614-224-6000
Marnie C. Lambert
Lambert Law Firm, LLC
4889 Sawmill Road, Suite 125
Columbus, Ohio 43235
614-504-8803
Laurance D. King
Matthew B. George
Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, CA 94104
415-772-4700
