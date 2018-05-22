Thousands of Patients' HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS - Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Maintaining medical privacy is a vital part of healthcare in the United States, and CVS's actions compromised the personal information of an estimated 6,000 people living in Ohio, causing serious and permanent harm.

Meyer Wilson, Lambert Law, and Kaplan Fox are dedicated to handling class actions throughout the country, including ones involving medical privacy. They are passionate about continuing to provide the high level of service that has led to their national recognition.

If you or someone you know is among the Ohio citizens whose HIV-positive status was revealed via CVS's mailing, please contact any of the class action lawyers listed below:

