Thousands of Smiles, Millions of Logo Views: RoarFun Brings Emotions Into Premium Retail Spaces with Formula Simulator for Immersive Brand Activation

Entertainment technology company RoarFun™ proves that emotion is the strongest driver of engagement. In one of the most prestigious retail destinations, RoarFun™ transformed a shopping mall floor into an immersive Formula experience — a brand activation that left thousands of visitors smiling, created endless photo moments, and turned ordinary shopping into an unforgettable day.

PRAGUE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Retail Space into a WOW Immersive Experience

As consumers increasingly seek experiences over transactions, RoarFun™ demonstrated how emotion, competition, and technology can redefine how people interact with retail spaces. According to global marketing research, brand experiences are becoming the new loyalty engine:

"Every company dreams of creating moments that people remember long after they've left the shopping mall," said David Bako, Event Director at RoarFun™. "Our goal is to help brands turn those moments into measurable engagement. In this retail brand activation, the energy, the smiles, and the excitement spoke louder than any advertisement ever could."

https://youtu.be/oLltLZdA0C8?si=q5NWM4azsaAQMt7t

The WOW Effect: When Emotion Meets Brand Awareness

The activation drew continuous crowds, increasing visitors' time and generating record-breaking social-media impressions. Shoppers stopped, filmed, and shared their moments, creating organic reach for both the retail destination and participating brands.

RoarFun™ Virtual Branding Design Studio integrated the client's identity across the entire digital experience, from custom-designed Formula livery and trackside billboards to branded leaderboards. The result delivered millions of impressions during the event.

Engaging Competition That Keeps Visitors Coming Back

Grand Pilot™ leaderboard prominently showed the best lap times throughout the activation, encouraging visitors to return and compete. The big screen displayed the client's branding, providing continuous visual exposure. Visitors snapped photos of their names, and the content flooded social media, organically extending the brand activation's reach.

Emotion Engineered for Scalability

RoarFun's brand activations are not only spectacular but also practical. Designed for all ages, the Formula simulator combines high-end motion platform with intuitive controls, ensuring that even first-time drivers can enjoy the experience. Built on portable architecture and designed for easy and rapid setup, Motion Racing Simulator requires only a standard power outlet and can be installed even in narrow areas. With warehouses across Europe and the USA (Las Vegas), RoarFun delivers immersive experiences to premium brands in retail destinations and shopping malls worldwide.

"Retail is evolving fast," adds Bako. "People don't just come to shop — they come to feel something. That's where RoarFun™ comes in. We engineer emotion."

About RoarFun™

RoarFun™ is a technology company transforming entertainment through immersive experiences. The company designs and delivers branded racing and flight experiences powered by advanced simulation. With more than a decade of experience across Europe and USA, RoarFun bridges technology, marketing, and storytelling to create unforgettable experiences that inspire audiences of every age.

