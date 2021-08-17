Thousands of Students in the U.S. Overcome the Challenges of the Pandemic to Receive Cambridge International Qualifications

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs, announced last week the results of its June 2021 exam series. U.S. teachers, parents and students in the Cambridge program showed tremendous resilience and hard work this year to overcome the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure students' education could progress.

The University of Cambridge is ranked among the top 10 universities worldwide, and its Cambridge program is an internationally benchmarked K-12 educational system aligning curriculum, teaching and learning, and assessment. Cambridge Advanced (for AS and A Level) exams offer students across the country the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school. Further, over 850 universities in the U.S., including all Ivy League colleges and many state systems, recognize the Cambridge Advanced program. Cambridge Advanced is also recognized by colleges and universities worldwide.

"We congratulate all of our students on their results today. This past year was challenging, but we recognize the incredible work and commitment of our schools and their teachers in helping our students to achieve their qualifications." said Mark Cavone, Regional Director–North America of Cambridge International. "We were excited to see the enthusiasm from educators across US to return to administering these important end-of-course exams in person, and their willingness to work together to do so safely and fairly. We are so pleased to see students demonstrating that they've developed the necessary skills to further their studies or start their careers."

Even during these challenging times, schools in the US have worked to expand the opportunities of the Cambridge program for their students. There was a 32% increase in the number of students who took Cambridge exams compared to exams taken prior to the pandemic of June 2019.

Cambridge International's English General Paper, English Language, and History exams were among the most popular courses among U.S. students for AS Level exams, and Marine Science, English Language, and History for A Level exams. For the Cambridge IGCSE level, Biology, Chemistry, and American History (US) were among the most popular.

Across the globe this year, Cambridge International issued almost 1.5 million grades, to more than half a million students at over 5,500 schools in 141 countries.

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity, now serving schools in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

https://cambridgeinternational.org/usa

