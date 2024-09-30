Thousands of volunteers gather in the Twin Cities to build 30 homes for Habitat for Humanity's 38th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project

The all-electric homes will be part of the largest development in Twin Cities Habitat's history

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the nation will join former President Jimmy Carter in celebrating his 100th birthday, and today a record number of volunteers are honoring him in the best way they know how—by getting to work.

Habitat for Humanity's 38th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, hosted this year by Habitat Humanitarians and country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, kicked off today in East St. Paul.

Volunteers at the start of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in St. Paul, Minnesota.

President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter helped to put Habitat on the map when they joined the first week-long blitz build that bears their name in 1984. Since then, the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Projects has inspired more than 106,000 volunteers to build or improve more than 4,400 homes in 14 countries.

"Habitat's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, but we cannot reach that goal alone," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project serves not only as a way to honor the Carters legacy, but also as a reminder of what is possible when people from all walks of come together to work toward one common goal."

This year's build event is Brooks' and Yearwood's 14th with the global housing nonprofit. They first volunteered with Habitat in 2007 in New Orleans to help build post-Hurricane Katrina Habitat homes on the Gulf Coast.

"The love present at each Carter Work Project is a tribute to the thousands of volunteers that come together each year to build these homes," Brooks and Yearwood said. "We can think of no better way to honor President Carter's 100th birthday and Mrs. Carter's life of service than by swinging our hammers in St. Paul."

The 2024 build event is taking place at The Heights, where Twin Cities Habitat plans to build 147 units, its largest development to date. The Heights is a model for sustainable, resilient, affordable housing, with plans to be an all-electric community working toward LEED Platinum Certification, the highest rating given to highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. The Habitat homes will feature solar panels or shingles, air source heat pumps, water conservation measures and more.

This is a return to the Twin Cities for the Carter Work Project; it was first held in the city in 2010. Additional information about Carter Work Project, historical photos and videos are available at habitat.ngo/cwpphotos. New photos will be added throughout the week.

Carter Work Project is generously supported by more than 60 sponsors, including the project's Diamond sponsors, Corey Sauer, GAF, U.S. Bank, and Andersen Corporation. In addition, GAF donated roofing systems for each home featuring GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle, the world's first solar shingle that can be nailed down; Andersen Corporation's support included in-kind window donations; and U.S. Bank will send 150 volunteers in its third year of support. Platinum sponsors—Delta Air Lines, MasterBrand, and Wells Fargo, each donated $500,000 toward the project.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org .

About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity brings people together to create, preserve, and promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing. Since 1985, more than 1,700 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to unlock the transformational power of homeownership. Twin Cities Habitat is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. The affiliate will host the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in fall of 2024 at The Heights on St. Paul's Greater East Side. tchabitat.org.

