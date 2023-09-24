Thousands of Volunteers Unite for a Global Peace Event

HWPL Commemorates the 9th Anniversary of the September 18th World Peace Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A world peace summit was held in South Korea from September 18th to 20th. Under the theme of "Implementation of Multidimensional Strategies for Institutional Peace," the event was hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace NGO affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and the Department of Global Communications. With the help of 2,000 volunteers, HWPL prepared to welcome over 800 leaders from 121 countries representing diverse sectors, including politics, education, youth, women, media, and religion.

Volunteers worked to ensure the smooth arrival and departure of all participants traveling through the airport. Skilled drivers made sure all guests could be transported safely. The total distance driven by volunteer drivers during the event was approximately 800,000 kilometers, nearly 20 times the distance around the earth.

Volunteer interpreters also played a vital role in facilitating communication during the peace summit.

"All of the 800 guests participating in over 30 sessions require interpretation. And all materials have to be translated into over 20 languages. Not only private organizations but also most national forums do not operate on such a large scale," said a volunteer interpreter.

The broadcast media team consisting of 208 volunteers worked to capture and convey the essence of the summit to a global audience. "I believe that our videos serve as a powerful tool for spreading a culture of peace, making this event accessible to people around the world in various languages," said a volunteer.

The medical department prepared in advance to be ready to address a wide range of possible emergencies. The security department also took steps to provide about 400 volunteers with continuous training and education for six months leading up to the event.

The installation team was responsible for the infrastructure necessary to make the event a success. They handled electrical setups, stage installations, and maintenance.

"All of these volunteers, driven by their passion for peace, are working tirelessly to support the peace summit, and their unwavering commitment is truly remarkable. We HWPL would like to appreciate their dedication and hope that the government will support this peace movement," said an HWPL official.

