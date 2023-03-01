Thousands of Women, Dozens of Top Employers Gather in Silicon Valley to Discuss Women in the Workplace

SANTA CLARA,Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid layoffs, economic headwinds, and backsliding on women's rights in many parts of the world, thousands of people from dozens of top employers gathered today to address women in the workplace at the 2023 California Conference for Women.

The theme was leading together in changing times.

The California Conference for Women is dedicated to advancing women in the workplace. It is the newest addition to the Conferences for Women nationwide network, which attracts more than 50,000 people annually.

Actress and author Constance Wu, New York Times bestselling author and happiness researcher Shawn Achor, bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, were among the speakers.

"Just being in an environment like this helps" foster social connections, which in turn fosters success, said Achor, New York Times bestselling author of The Happiness Advantage and Big Potential.

Achor's research published in the Harvard Business Review showed that women who attended a Conference for Women event were twice as likely to receive a promotion and three times as likely to receive a pay raise within a year.

The conference will continue virtually on Thursday, March 1, with:

Ginni Rometty , former Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM, and author, Good Power

, former Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM, and author, Misty Copeland , First African American Female Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Author, The Wind at My Back

, First African American Female Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Author, Naomi Osaka , Tennis Icon, Founder & Serial Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Breakout speakers will include Farnoosh Torabi, a leading personal finance authority; Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures and former editor-in-chief of Fast Company; and Dr. Swati Mohan, the aerospace engineer who led NASA's mission to Mars.

More than 2,000 people attended a virtual career fair hosted by the California Conference for Women on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The California Conference for Women is generously underwritten by presenting sponsor Google; champions for women sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb; Gilead Sciences, Inc. ; Hologic; Indeed and Juniper Networks; official lifestyle sponsor Target; official networking sponsor Cisco; along with the following sponsors: United Airlines; Dell Technologies; Horizon Therapeutics; Johnson & Johnson; Alaska Airlines; Amazon; Cohesity; Fidelity Investments; Intuit; Activision Blizzard; IBM; Liberty Mutual Insurance ; Oracle; Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.; State Street Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceuticals; Teradyne and community and media sponsors CareerContessa; iRelaunch; Luminary; PowerToFly; reacHIRE; CalMatters; Harvard Business Review's Women at Work; iHeart Media ; NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48.

The California Conference for Women is part of the Conferences for Women, the largest network of women's conferences in the nation. Its conferences in Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, and Texas attract more than 50,000 people annually.

