Thousands Of Yogis Will Celebrate The Sun During Solstice In Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga, Presented By Aerie

"We welcome all to Times Square, as we celebrate the Summer Solstice and take a moment to find inner peace amidst the daily hustle," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance and co-founder of the event. "At a moment when the world is more chaotic than ever, Solstice in Times Square shows that it is possible, even in what might be considered one of the more unexpected places, for people to find harmony within themselves."

Come on, let's practice yoga in Times Square on the Summer Solstice, and let the sun assist in shining away all our differences," said Douglass Stewart, co-founder of Solstice in Times Square.

"We're so excited to be back to sponsor Solstice for the second year and share the #AerieREAL love," said Jen Foyle, Global Brand President of Aerie. "#AerieREAL is our commitment to encouraging acceptance, confidence and self-love in as many people as we can. We can't wait to help empower thousands of yogis in NYC!"

Yogis of every skill level will have the opportunity to participate in seven free yoga sessions throughout the day on June 21st and visit the Yoga Village between 44th & 45th Streets, which will feature booths, giveaways, and activities. Aerie is bringing fun, freebies and treats to Yoga Village all day long. Take an #AerieREAL picture in their photo booth for your chance to be featured on Aerie's billboard, then shop their newest Chill. Play. Move.™ leggings on the third floor of the Times Square American Eagle store and get free personalization Thursday only.

Situated at the intersection of Broadway and 7th Avenue between 42nd & 47th Streets, the yoga sessions will include:

7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. : instructed by Douglass Stewart (YogaWorks, Ishta)

: instructed by (YogaWorks, Ishta) 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. : instructed by Jodie Ruffy (YogaWorks)

: instructed by (YogaWorks) 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. : #AerieREAL Empowered Flow with Catherine Gignac

: #AerieREAL Empowered Flow with 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. : Donna Rubin , Jen Lobo & Friends (bodē nyc)

: , & Friends (bodē nyc) 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. : instructed by Colin Lieu (Youth Mindfulness Instructor – NYC Schools)

: instructed by (Youth Mindfulness Instructor – NYC Schools) 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. : instructed by Amy Pearce-Hayden (Yoga International)

: instructed by (Yoga International) 7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. : instructed by Swami Paramananda (Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centers)

Detailed instructor bios can be found at www.TimesSquareNYC.org/Solstice. On June 21st, registered participants who attend will receive a free yoga mat courtesy of Aerie. Footage from classes will also be shown on the American Eagle screen.

Participants and those unable to attend the event are also encouraged to upload yoga photos and tag them with #SolsticeTSq across various social media platforms, and follow live coverage and join conversations on Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC, @TimesSquareNYC on Twitter and @TimesSquareNYC on Instagram.

To celebrate Solstice in Times Square, the Hyatt Centric and Night Hotels in Times Square are offering discounted rates and other specials to participants traveling to NYC for the event. Visit www.TimesSquareNYC.org/Solstice for details.

The Alliance has once again partnered with Yoga Journal (www.YogaJournal.com) to reach yoga enthusiasts on and off the mat. Additional activation sponsors include Essentia Water, Green Giant, Lifeway Foods, Medimix, and RXBAR.

About Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. www.TimesSquareNYC.org

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear and swim collections. With the #AerieREAL movement, Aerie celebrates its community by advocating for body positivity and the empowerment of all women. Aerie believes in inspiring customers to love their real selves, inside and out. Retouching free since 2014. Visit www.aerie.com to learn more. Let the real you shine.™

FROM: TIMES SQUARE ALLIANCE www.TimesSquareNYC.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousands-of-yogis-will-celebrate-the-sun-during-solstice-in-times-square-mind-over-madness-yoga-presented-by-aerie-300658040.html

SOURCE Times Square Alliance

Related Links

http://www.TimesSquareNYC.org

