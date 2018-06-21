Thousands Protest at Saudi Embassy and White House against Saudi Opression per Baqee Organization

WHEN: Friday June 22, 2018

WHERE: Saudi Embassy (601 New Hampshire Ave, Washington DC) and White House

TIMES: Start:@3 pm-Saudi Embassy, March to White House @ 5 pm, End - Lafayette Park @6.30 pm

With more than 3000 protestors of different faiths and backgrounds expected, this coming Friday the Baqee Organization will hold its annual rally calling for the reconstruction of the Baqee Cemetery, an ancient Islamic heritage site, and an end to the oppressive policies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The protest will feature several speakers calling for Baqee reconstruction. They will also highlight other destructive Saudi policies around the world, including the war in Yemen which has created the "world's largest humanitarian crisis", according to the United Nations (1), affecting millions and has worsened with the latest attack on the port of Hodeidah. Speakers will discuss the history and connections between Saudi's Wahhabi ideology and the evolution of terrorist organizations like ISIS. Topics will include jailing of religious leaders, human rights and women's rights activists based on trumped up charges.

Baqee is an ancient cemetery in Medina where Prophet Mohammad's family is buried and which was destroyed by the Saudi regime in 1925. Saudi Arabia has destroyed 95% of the heritage sites in the birthplace of Islam. The followers of the extremist Wahhabi ideology have also destroyed shrines of other religions, including Jonah's Tomb in Mosul, Iraq and the Buddha Statue in Afghanistan.

This event is open to the media. Code Pink and dozens of other organizations have endorsed this protest. Baqee representatives will be available to answer any questions.

For more details: www.Baqee.org

CONTACTS: Dr. Zaineb Hussain: (847) 873 4182, Zaineb.Hussain@baqee.org

Dr. Ali R. Moosvi: (732) 995 1811, Ticker786@icloud.com

