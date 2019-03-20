Thousands Set to Participate in the 4th International Kids' Yoga Day

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of kids are set to participate in the 4th Annual Kids' Yoga Day on April 5th, 2019. This global movement is the brainchild of Teresa Power, bestselling author of The ABCs of Yoga for Kids and children's yoga expert, whose vision is to spread peace from nation to nation, child by child.

On Friday, April 5th at 11 AM, over 200 Kids' Yoga Day Ambassadors will lead their students through the same specially designed 5-minute yoga routine. The result is magic, as kids across the globe practice yoga together in their local time zones in order to celebrate their diversity and oneness at the same time. Power asserts that just 5 minutes of yoga a day can boost the mental and physical health and wellness of our children, regardless of their socioeconomic status, athletic abilities or prior knowledge.

According to a recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the number of children using yoga and meditation is rising. This doesn't surprise Power, as in today's modern technological society children are not only leading more sedentary lives, but are also becoming overly stimulated with the rise of social media, computers, smart phones, tablets and other computerized devices. Kids need a healthy outlet to balance their lives, and yoga and meditation are a means to slow down the pace and help children find their center.

Power further notes that yoga helps children to develop discipline, heightens body awareness and self-control, helps them gain strength as well as flexibility, and increases their ability to focus and concentrate and stay calm (even kids with ADD or ADHD). All told, this translates into healthier minds and bodies, not to mention better performance at school!

To sign up for this free event, which is sponsored by Stafford House Books, go to www.kidsyogaday.com and help us to change the world, one pose at a time. No yoga experience is necessary, and all tools and resources you need to participate will be provided!

SOURCE Stafford House Books; Kids’ Yoga Day

