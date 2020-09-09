Thousands Sign Pro-Veteran Pledge, Promising to "Say NO! to Joe" on November 3rd

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many thousands of Veterans and their supporters have signed an online pledge to "Stand Up for Our Veterans, Say NO to Joe Biden!, Promise to Vote." The online pledge is part of an ambitious outreach effort by the Coalition for American Veterans.

Recently, more than 12,000 additional people have signed the pledge. In what many expect to be a close presidential election, this can potentially augment the pro-Veteran cause and make a difference in the swing states targeted by the Coalition: Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Coalition for American Veterans has three primary goals. First, building a grassroots base of support to ensure elected officials will stand up for and protect our nation's Veterans. Second, supporting candidates that support veterans and opposing candidates that don't. Third, supporting Veterans that have the ambition of running for elected office.

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone town hall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

