Thousands Support Wounded Veterans at Virginia Campground

"I can't think about it without tears coming to my eyes," Joe said. "It all comes down to the young men and women who go overseas and fight for our country. They deserve to be able to come back and be respected and helped in any way that we can."

The fourth Freedom Fest was held this year. The event has grown to welcome more than 4,000 participants who share Joe, Dan, and Gloria's passion for honoring our nation's military.

"It humbles you in every way imaginable," Gloria said. "When they realize you're jumping in with two feet, people tend to follow."

Scott and Debbie Belcher help coordinate Freedom Fest, which draws people from hundreds of miles away.

"I feel that America, maybe now more than ever, supports our brave military and wants to honor and help those who have served to keep us free," Scott said.

Marine veteran Dan Miller has participated in the past two Freedom Fests.

"You can feel the patriotism in the air with these people," Dan said. "They're so genuine and caring. It touches my heart as a veteran."

100% of the donations at the event support wounded veterans and their families. Warriors never pay a penny for WWP programs and services because they paid their dues on the battlefield. It's a sentiment that resonates with Joe through Freedom Fest.

"This is the best way we can give back to those who gave everything but the ultimate sacrifice," Joe said.

