Thousands to Be Introduced to Veganuary at Seven Food Venues in New York City With Vegan Dish Added to Menus by Operator Great Performances

Mushroom Mole Tacos from Mae Mae Café to Be Culinary Star as Salute to Annual Global Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veganuary, the global initiative which encourages people to try vegan as a means of protecting the planet and improving their health, Great Performances, the celebrated catering, hospitality and events company that was in the vanguard of the plant-forward food trend, will add a dish from its vegan, Latin-inspired Mae Mae Café to the menus of a number of food venues it operates Manhattan, Brooklyn and The Bronx. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, seven such culinary concerns will participate in Veganuary by featuring the vegan dish: Dizzy's Club (at Jazz at Lincoln Center); Abby Aldrich Dining Hall and Weiss Cafe (at Rockefeller University); The Norm (at the Brooklyn Musuem); The Café (at Wave Hill}; Trinity Café (at Trinity Church's Trinity Commons); and Wollman Café (at Wollman Rink).

Great Performances' Veganuary dish, Mushroom Mole Tacos, from its Mae Mae Cafemole tacos

The Veganuary dish for all the locations will be Mae Mae Café's popular Mushroom Mole Tacos, white onion, cilantro, sesame seeds, house made corn tortilla. Two tacos will be served at each of the venues for $10.

Great Performances (GP) will also cycle several vegan dishes into menus for its workplace dining clients to honor Veganuary during January, such as Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Curried Red Lentils, quinoa, Swiss chard pilaf, harissa vinaigrette and Lemon Roasted Romanesco with Butternut Squash, farro, hummus.

For trying vegan at home, GP's website presents recipes from its monthly food festival calendar celebrating various produce in their peak season, based on the company's own growing experience at its upstate New York organic Katchkie Farm. For example, this season GP's kitchen is cooking Roasted Fennel & Parsnip Soup, Orange Miso Glazed Carrots with Carrot Top Pesto and Celery Root Pancakes. (GP was the first caterer in the country to own and operate an organic farm; it remains the only.)

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2022 campaign, more than 620,000 people signed up for the organization's pledge to try a vegan diet; research shows 10 times that number participated without formally signing-on, making the total more than five million. Plus, more than 1,540 new vegan products and menu options were launched in Veganuary's key campaign countries. Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering and improving the health of millions of people.

GP has been bringing delicious food to tables in the New York Tri-state area and beyond for more than 40 years. Sustainability and local sourcing have long been GP brand hallmarks and the company has been promoting plant-based dishes to clients for a decade.

