Thousands will denounce Saudi Arabia's attacks against UNESCO-protected Heritage Sites and Religious Freedom on June 12th, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baqee Organization will hold its annual protest in Washington D.C. before the Saudi Arabia embassy to denounce the kingdom's systematic attacks and violations against UNESCO-protected heritage sites, and communities' right to religious freedom

In the light of Saudi Arabia's ongoing campaign against those communities which do not abide by Wahhabism paradigm, as well as their belief that heritage sites sit in defiance to Wahhabism strict conceptualisation of the Oneness of God, the Baqee Organization feels it is time to not only challenge the status quo but break the rule of silence that has so far prevented any real or constructive debate to redress such institutionalised intolerance.

"Any system that seeks to exclusively assert one tradition, one way of thinking, one faith, one identity, through the negation of all others out of a sheer sense of self-righteousness ought to be challenged, denounced and rejected. Diversity is our strength and pluralism is a right we intend to very much defend. To preserve our world religious heritage is to preserve our identity as human beings!" - THE BAQEE ORGANIZATION

The protest speakers will not only address the issue of Al Baqee cemetery reconstruction but also highlight Saudi oppression around the world. Saudi-led war in Yemen is leading millions to famine while journalists, human rights activists and religious leaders continue to be jailed, tortured and killed. Saudi Arabia while claiming to fight terror by joining antiterrorism coalition has continued funding & supporting various terrorist organizations like ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, etc.

Al Baqee cemetery in the holy city of Medina, home to countless historical figures, including members of the family of the Prophet Muhammad, was not only levelled to the ground and its shrines demolished but access has been restricted to the public in the name of Wahhabism's religious intolerance, thus infringing on millions of pilgrims religious rights every year.

Saudi Arabia while a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council and UNESCO continues to abuse pilgrims including U.S Citizens, visiting the graves while disallowing women's visitation rights, and planning for the further destruction of heritage sites.

Protesters will be walking from the Saudi Embassy to the White House.

Time: 2-6pm

Baqee representatives will be glad to take media inquiries.

