THREAD AND COGSTATE PARTNER TO SUPPORT CNS RESEARCH VIA NEXT GENERATION ECOA TECHNOLOGY AND LEADING COGNITIVE TESTING SOLUTIONS

Biopharma sponsors and CROs now have access to a modern eCOA solution that seamlessly integrates a configurable, no-code platform with validated cognitive assessments and deep clinical expertise

CARY, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread, a leading decentralized research and electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) provider, today announced a collaboration with cognitive science leaders Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS). The partnership combines Cogstate's best-in-class clinical and cognitive science solutions in digital assessment, endpoint data quality, remote assessments services, and deep experience in central nervous system (CNS) disorders with Thread's next-generation, proprietary no-code configurable eCOA platform including telehealth, engagement solutions and click-to-add assessment library. The partnership combines Cogstate's best-in-class clinical and cognitive science solutions in digital assessment, endpoint data quality, remote assessment services, and deep experience in central nervous system (CNS) disorders with Thread's next-generation, proprietary no-code configurable eCOA platform including telehealth, engagement solutions and click-to-add assessment library.

Biopharma companies and CROs are seeking new offerings to deploy complex eCOA that leverages proven scientific expertise and next-generation technology to make the collection of high-quality CNS endpoints easier for both patients and research sites. This joint solution offers an integrated delivery approach such as a single collaborative project team of experts and eCOA technology to capture complex instrument endpoints. Modern technology joined with science-driven rater training, data quality monitoring, and virtual eCOA capture, providers biopharma sponsors with the following benefits:

Support participants with greater flexibility via eCOA that can be captured in the clinic, in the home or on-the-go

Enable research sites to conduct complex eCOA in a single technology with a single log-in that supports eConsent, sensors, telehealth, notifications and more

Capture critical endpoint data anywhere with expert scientific oversight and data quality monitoring enablement within a unified technology workflow

"Reliable data collection of outcome assessments is critical to optimize signal to noise in CNS clinical trials," said Rachel Colite, Cogstate EVP, Clinical Trials. "We know that when strong clinical science is paired with fit-for-purpose technology, we can create substantial benefits to protecting data quality."

"Sponsors conducting CNS research want eCOA solutions that offer exceptional scientific leadership and oversight without comprising on technology, ensuring a patient and site experience that optimizes data quality. This partnership with Cogstate provides sponsors with just that," said Thread Chief Strategy Officer, SVP of eCOA Keli Platco. "We've combined Cogstates' scientific expertise with our modern user experience to collect complex eCOA via one platform that works for everyone, everywhere."

Learn more about this new offering by contacting Thread or Cogstate to schedule a brief overview meeting with a team of experts.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable, and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. For more information, go to Cogstate.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Thread

Thread's® purpose is to leverage its clinical research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022/2023 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

SOURCE THREAD