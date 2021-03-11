THREAD and CureClick Partner to Accelerate Recruitment for Decentralized Clinical Trials

CARY, N.C. and IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD , an innovative technology and service provider that enables decentralized clinical research, and CureClick , a community-powered platform that revolutionizes participant recruitment for clinical trials, today announced a new partnership focused on engaging social media influencers to increase recruitment outcomes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Combining THREAD's platform with CureClick's network of more than 100,000 patient activists and advocates, influencers can now highlight potentially life-saving DCTs within targeted social media networks to achieve increased enrollment, retention and satisfaction rates.

"We are excited for this partnership to advance recruitment for DCTs," said Fabio Gratton, CEO of CureClick. "THREAD is the leading DCT provider, and by joining forces, we can better fulfill our mission to help life science organizations recruit patients faster while ensuring they have the best possible experience at every step."

CureClick increases clinical trial awareness and accelerates patient recruitment by enabling trusted members of online communities to easily find and disseminate accurate, patient-friendly information across their social networks. Through this partnership, CureClick patient activists, or "ambassadors," will deliver eligible participants to THREAD's automated participant recruitment and onboarding solution. The result is a frictionless patient experience from study awareness generation through enrollment and beyond.

"We have great admiration for CureClick's ability to drive exceptional recruitment outcomes through its ambassador network of patient activists," said John Reites, CEO of THREAD. "Having worked successfully with CureClick on several studies in the past, we are excited to deepen our collective impact on DCTs through a more formal partnership."

THREAD recently enhanced its DCT platform with a configurable, automated participant recruitment and onboarding solution. This recruitment innovation enables sponsors and CROs to create patient-facing websites that guide potential participants through a simple automated recruitment and onboarding process.

To find out more about how THREAD and CureClick can support enrollment in your DCT, contact THREAD via www.threadresearch.com .

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth Virtual Visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.threadresearch.com to learn more.

About CureClick

CureClick is a privately held digital health company that developed the world's first proprietary crowdsourcing platform to enlist patient leaders to educate the public about the value of clinical research, disseminate patient-friendly information with their social networks, build awareness of sponsor-specific trials, and facilitate the process for identifying and enrolling suitable participants. For more information, visit www.cureclick.com .

