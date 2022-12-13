Thread Bank Enhances Digital Services with Hiring of New Chief Product Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread Bank ( "Thread" ) is pleased to announce that Shepley Smith has joined the organization as its Chief Product Officer. In this role, Smith will lead the implementation and enhancement of Thread Bank's growing suite of digital products and services to better serve its customers.

Shepley Smith, Chief Product Officer, Thread Bank

Based in Rogersville, Tennessee, Thread was built on the foundation of Civis Bank, which was founded in 1906 to serve communities across Eastern Tennessee. Thread operates two full-service branches in East Tennessee, as well as a Loan Production Office/Deposit Production Office and an executive office in Brentwood, TN. Thread was recapitalized by a group of FinTech venture capital and bank private equity investors in 2021, with a shared vision of creating a connected, contextual, and customer-first financial ecosystem.

Smith's experience is aligned with these goals. Smith is joining Thread from Thomson Reuters, where he served as Vice President of Product Management for Thomson Reuters Tax and Accounting product lines. Prior to Thomson Reuters, Smith was Chief Product Officer for a fintech company Confirmation (acquired by Thomson Reuters), and Director of Product for Investment Scorecard (acquired by Informa). Smith is a native of Nashville and a graduate of the University of the South (Sewanee).

"We are thrilled to add Shepley to our management team," said Thread CEO and President Chris Black. "His experience in mobile banking, portfolio management software, trading platforms, and other digital financial services complement Thread's commitment to providing the latest, most secure technological tools to enhance our customers' experience."

"The systems and offerings Thread has in place are best-in-class, and I look forward to helping to grow the Bank's digital services," Smith said. "Coupled with Thread's commitment to and involvement in the local community, it's an amazing opportunity, and I'm thrilled to join this growing company."

Media Contact

Thread Bank

[email protected]

423-272-2200

SOURCE Thread Bank