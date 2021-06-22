THREAD DESIGN Launch Will Maximize Effectiveness of Decentralized Clinical Trials

CARY, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, a technology and service provider enabling decentralized clinical trials ("DCTs"), today announced the launch of a new offering, THREAD DESIGN. A consultative service that leverages THREAD's deep expertise in facilitating DCTs, THREAD DESIGN helps sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) design decentralized studies that are tailored to the specific needs of each protocol to maximize the effectiveness of their research.

THREAD's new offering combines the company's proprietary technology, deep regulatory knowledge and experience supporting organizations with hundreds of clinical studies utilizing a global decentralized trial approach. Upon completion of THREAD DESIGN, customers can move seamlessly into the proprietary THREAD LAUNCH approach, allowing them to immediately convert their DCT design and move to implementation.

Key features of THREAD DESIGN include:

Rapid study design, measured in weeks not months

Continuous feedback loop, from protocol synopsis to completed design

Easily accessible insight collection directly from potential study participants

eCOA decentralized collection options

Study inclusivity guidance and structure

Tools and templates to map the sponsor's study protocol with DCT approaches

Regulatory submission templates and DCT key performance indicators (KPIs)

"We've always worked with our sponsor and CRO customers to contribute to the design of their decentralized studies and registries," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "Formalizing this next-gen solution now, after years of building the framework, enables us to offer our customers a rapid, standardized process to achieve fit-for-purpose DCT design."

Customers with a protocol concept, synopsis, or draft who want to explore a decentralized approach to their study or registry are best suited for this service offering. For more information on THREAD DESIGN and how it can contribute to your DCT design and implementation, please click here.

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

