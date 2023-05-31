THREAD LAUNCHES IN AWS MARKETPLACE TO EXPAND SOLUTIONS AND SIMPLIFY CUSTOMER PROCUREMENT PROCESS

Expanded relationship offers life science organizations THREAD's suite of technology solutions in AWS Marketplace

CARY, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD®, a leading decentralized research, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and consulting services provider, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify the procurement process for life sciences organizations by listing its services in AWS Marketplace. 

The new offering provides an easier and more cost-effective solution for biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to access THREAD's patient-first research capabilities. 

Customers will now be able to enjoy the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, predefined contractual agreements, and cost-effective pricing structure. In addition, AWS customers can maximize existing investments and enterprise discounts on AWS to support funding their research study budgets for decentralized research studies and eCOA technology solutions via THREAD.

"AWS Marketplace makes it simpler for life science organizations to access high-quality SaaS offerings built on AWS," said Dan Sheeran, general manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. "With THREAD now available in AWS Marketplace, THREAD is creating a better procurement pathway for their life science customers purchasing enterprise clinical technologies to accelerate and modernize research. We're proud to support THREAD as they work to make clinical research more patient centric through decentralized methods and eCOA."

THREAD's next-generation technology offerings, built on AWS, serve as the backbone for many modern clinical studies. THREAD's omni-channel, no-code SaaS technology provides an opportunity to scale more efficient patient-first clinical research that improves access for eligible research participants and captures higher quality data. By bringing THREAD's technology solutions to AWS Marketplace, THREAD continues to demonstrate its commitment to scale patient-centered research via a leading technology and cloud solution.

David Godwin, Chief Revenue Officer of Allucent, expressed his enthusiasm for the relationship between THREAD and AWS, stating, "As a long-standing customer of both THREAD and AWS, I am excited about this new development in the THREAD and AWS relationship and the availability of THREAD in AWS Marketplace. Allucent is eager to continue working with THREAD and AWS as we strive to scale patient-first research throughout our organization."

"We are thrilled to expand our work with AWS and offer this simplified procurement model to our customers," said John Reites, co-founder and CEO, THREAD. "Our customers can now benefit from the scalability of THREAD's platform powered by AWS with less friction and greater cost efficiency."

Learn more my visiting: https://www.threadresearch.com/aws 

About THREAD 
THREAD's® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, THREAD empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more. 

