THREAD Launches New Offering to Support Global DCT Adoption

THREAD Adopt provides tools, team and expertise for sponsors to configure a DCT model for adoption at scale Tweet this

repeatable processes, tools, and templates

scalable education

action plans to increase participant inclusivity

clear steps to increase workflow and cost efficiency at the next level of scale

key performance indicators (KPIs)

In one program of work, a THREAD customer leveraging the Adopt approach achieved a 90+ % participant retention rate in their DCTs and a 25% cost savings vs. a similar fully site-based study budget.

"THREAD Adopt guides and empowers customers to analyze their pipeline, with a view to match decentralized solutions and services to the specific needs of their trials," said Dr. Christopher Watson, director of consulting at THREAD. "By providing the tools to systemize the study configuration process, the sponsor now benefits from a repeatable, scalable pathway for decentralizing all future studies while also building a foundational standard for how they will conduct trials moving forward."

"Customers want a partner and a global DCT offering driven by human expertise as they look to scale their decentralized research approaches across their study portfolios," said THREAD CEO, John Reites. "We are proud and ready to help our customers as they drive change management globally toward DCT adoption."

For more information on THREAD Adopt or to request a simulation, please click here.

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs, and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in between, and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

SOURCE THREAD