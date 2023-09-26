THREAD LAUNCHES SUITE OF NEW FEATURES AND EXPANDED LIBRARY TO MODERNIZE ECOA SOLUTIONS

News provided by

THREAD Research

26 Sep, 2023, 08:09 ET

Decentralized Research Provider Simplifies Data Surveillance, Reduces Risk, and Maximizes Compliance with New Platform Additions

CARY, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread® today announced the launch of a suite of new complex electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) features, including an expanded global library, to its decentralized research platform serving global researchers. Building on six years of conducting studies with eCOA, including ePRO, ClinRO, sensors and more, Thread has raised the bar for clinical trials with the addition of these new capabilities that modernize eCOA solutions for patients, research sites and clients.

As research technology automation continues to advance, workflow simplification is key to delivering the best user experiences and supporting data integrity for designing clinical trials. Thread's new features enable its platform to process complex eCOA data collection while presenting only relevant data to the site teams and participants. This reduces participant burden, improves compliance, and enables effective measurement across clinical trial endpoints to capture safety and efficacy outcomes. Thread also has expanded its Global eCOA Library to include more than 540 validated instruments for immediate study deployment via its platform's proprietary no-code solution.

With the launch of these new features, Thread clients can:

  • eliminate 100% of custom development activities for eCOA and related study quality risks
  • reduce eCOA implementation costs by up to 54% leveraging Thread's no-code platform
  • decrease data capture clicks by up to 90% for participants to increase patient retention
  • launch studies with complex eCOA in nine weeks or less
  • increase compliance consistently above 94% by eliminating unnecessary technology burden

"The launch of these enhanced eCOA features provides our clients with the next-generation functionality needed to increase speed, scale consistently, and reduce study risks," said John Reites, co-founder and CEO, Thread. "These features bring us closer to bringing research to everyone, everywhere with our innovative approach to Patient-First eCOA."

Sponsors considering implementing a more modern, Patient-First eCOA approach to studies or who want to learn more about these new features can contact Thread to schedule a simulation with a team of eCOA experts.

Learn more about Thread's Patient First eCOA solution: www.threadresearch.com

About Thread

Thread's® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

SOURCE THREAD Research

Also from this source

SAS AND THREAD LAUNCH PROPRIETARY OFFERING FOR BIOPHARMA COMPANIES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.