Threaded in Tradition: Wink Announces Exciting Rebrand

The Everyday Premium Scrubs Brand Unveils New Name & New Renew Collection Innovations, Delivering the Same Unwavering Commitment to Care for our Healthcare Professionals

COPPELL, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wink®, formerly known as WonderWink, today debuted its exciting rebrand following the recent release of new styles and colorways to the Wink™ Renew Collection on May 1st earlier this month.

"We are not just about making medical scrubs," said Catherine Beldotti Donlan, President of Superior Cloth and Stitch who designs, develops and distributes the Wink Scrubs brand. "We're about making the people who wear them feel seen, supported and celebrated, by doubling down on our commitment to quality scrubs with functionality that is also style right. To symbolize this commitment, we dropped the 'wonder' in our namesake. We are not the wonders, the healthcare workers are and it's our job at Wink is to support them, the real wonder workers."

A legacy brand known for high quality, inclusive sizing, and comfortable scrubs, Wink is focused on elevating their product offering with style-led functionality, without compromising the quality consumers have grown to love and trust. The new styles of the Renew collection represent this commitment with its attention to design details and signature feature solutions. Encompassing fashionable athletic style and functional design, it is the brand's most sustainably stylish and sporty chic offering yet. Made with recycled four way stretch materials that are breathable, soft, and lightweight, Wink's Renew collection helps the healthcare professional move with ease and comfort during every minute of their marathon shift.

The defining attributes of the Wink Renew scrub collection include sport-inspired eco performance materials to enhance mobility without sacrificing style-led functionality. Wink Renew boasts updated lightweight fabrications with enhanced secure cargo pocketmate solutions, and glasses and waistbadge loops to help them move with ease, comfort and confidence; meeting the needs of today's modern medical professionals. Ranging from sizes XS-3XL, the collection is created with 49% Polyester, 46% Recycled Polyester, 5% Spandex.

Wink Renew Women's Dolman Scrub Top – Notched Y-neck and dolman sleeves with binding details give this women's scrub top a sophisticated silhouette, with stretchy and easy to move recycled material and multiple pockets for all your work needs.

– Notched Y-neck and dolman sleeves with binding details give this women's scrub top a sophisticated silhouette, with stretchy and easy to move recycled material and multiple pockets for all your work needs. Wink Renew Women's Cargo Flare Scrub Pant – Made with a Yoga knit comfort waistband and integrated badgeloop, the functional and flattering flared leg scrub pant with a front notch hem provides that pop of fashion-forward style in your wardrobe.

Available for $32.98-$59.98, the new styles also boast a variety of new colors: Elemental Blue, Pastel Lilac and Fresh Mint, which can also now be found in their classic Renew styles and best-sellers.

As part of the Wink relaunch, the brand will also be rolling out exciting new initiatives and partnerships aimed at further supporting and recognizing healthcare professionals for their invaluable contributions to society. They have already begun to do so with not only the launch of Wink Renew, but other widely successful collections that have become healthcare workers' favorite.

"The launch of the versatile styles and colors of the Renew collection are just the start of Wink Scrubs' rebranding journey," stated Sue Kapllani, Senior Vice President of Brand and Strategy at Superior Cloth and Stitch. "Our new design leadership is dedicated to reimagining what our scrub offering is for the modern consumer. We believe passionately that it's not just about making scrubs different, it is about making them better – sustainable and stylish. Instead of new features of the scrubs, we're creating signature solutions, putting frontline workers' needs first. We look forward to surprising consumers with the product value they deserve and demonstrating our promise to serve them with same level of care and attention with which they serve others."

Wink Renew is now available on www.winkscrubs.com and at select retailers around the United States. For more information about Wink and their commitment to supporting healthcare professionals, visit www.winkscrubs.com and follow @winkscrubs on Facebook and Instagram.

About Wink®

As part of the Superior Cloth and Stitch portfolio of brands, Wink Scrubs is committed to reimagining the healthcare apparel landscape. Our mission is twofold: to deliver innovative, top-tier garments tailored to the needs of the healthcare industry and beyond, and to foster a community where healthcare workers' dedication is honored and celebrated. At Wink Scrubs, we understand the pivotal role healthcare professionals play in society. That's why our distinctive scrubs blend practicality with unparalleled comfort, which we refer to as workleisure for the modern healthcare worker. Crafted from breathable, soft, and stretchy materials, our scrubs not only elevate functionality, but also inject a dose of style-led motivation and confidence into the daily routines of those on the frontline. Our vibrant array of colors and patterns is designed to uplift spirits and add a splash of positivity to healthcare environments. We believe that every garment we create is a testament to our unwavering support for the remarkable individuals who devote themselves to the well-being of others. For more information about Wink and its steadfast commitment to supporting healthcare professionals, visit www.winkscrubs.com and follow @winkscrubs on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on Superior Cloth and Stitch please see https://superiorgroupofcompanies.com/healthcareapparel/.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

(212) 999-5585

SOURCE Wink