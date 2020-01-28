Threadless and Strange Planet Viral Webcomic Creator, Nathan W. Pyle, Lead a New Wave of Wearable Art

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Threadless , leading ecommerce apparel company and online artist community, in partnership with Nathan W. Pyle , cartoonist and New York Times best-selling author, announces the sale of over 300,000 unique items in Strange Planet merchandise thanks to Threadless Artist Shops.

Pyle, who launched his Strange Planet webcomic series in early February 2019, experienced rapid and viral success, gaining one million Instagram followers in the first five weeks. Within the comic's first year, Pyle amassed over 6.5 million followers and quickly turned to Threadless to open his Artist Shop to capitalize on the series' success.

Threadless' Artist Shops platform enables artists around the world, like Pyle, to effortlessly promote, add, fulfill, and deliver print-on-demand merchandise. In just six months, Pyle and Threadless sold hundreds of thousands of products, featuring his hilarious spin on human behavior through the lens of blue, interstellar beings. The top-selling item is t-shirts, priced on average at $20 each.

"Working with Threadless has been fantastic. I can focus on making my comics while Threadless makes high-quality merchandise available in my Artist Shop nearly instantaneously," said Nathan W. Pyle, cartoonist and New York Times best-selling author. "Being able to upload a design once and apply it to dozens of different Threadless products is super fun and easy. And they're always working on new product additions, which is super exciting to me!"

Threadless works with both amateur and seasoned artists to maintain their Artist Shops, add and promote new products and designs, support marketing efforts, and provide customer service to help artists – both established and up-and-coming – do exactly what Pyle has achieved.

"Threadless exists to support independent artists," said Threadless Founder and CEO, Jake Nickell. "We make it simple for an artist to get their work in the hands of their fans by opening up access to our nearly 20 years of experience in ecommerce merchandising, branding, marketing, product manufacturing, order fulfillment, and technology."

Threadless launched their customizable online merch platform, Artist Shops, in 2016 to allow artists like Pyle to monetize their art as their own brand. With Artist Shops, individuals upload their art and transform it into merch-ready, tangible products their customers can buy. Threadless handles logistics for Artist Shops owners like manufacturing, order fulfillment, and customer service. Currently, the platform hosts over 250,000 unique Artist Shops.

For more information on Threadless and Nathan W. Pyle's Strange Planet webcomic watch the brand's interview with Nathan on www.youtube.com/ThreadlessXNathanPyle, visit artistshops.com/strangeplanet and nathanwpyle.threadless.com , and follow @nathanwpylestrangeplanet and @threadless on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Nathan W. Pyle

Nathan W. Pyle is the #1 New York Times best seller of Strange Planet and best-selling author of NYC Basic Tips and Etiquette and 99 Stories I Could Tell. He is a former staff writer and illustrator for BuzzFeed. Though based in New York City, Nathan also travels the country speaking about creativity and storytelling.

About Threadless

Founded in 2000, Threadless is an ecommerce apparel company and online artist community. Consumers vote on artist-submitted designs that become purchasable catalogue products. In 2016, Threadless launched the print-on-demand Artist Shops platform to make selling art online easier. The turnkey merchandise solution allows individuals, companies, and nonprofits to create their own custom-branded online store for free.

SOURCE Threadless

Related Links

https://www.threadless.com

