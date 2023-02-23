Threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, Use of emerging technologies for increasing efficiency is a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global threat detection systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 94.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Detection Systems Market 2023-2027

Threat Detection Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axis Communications AB, ChemImage Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Corptz, Fortra LLC, Group IB Service Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., PerimeterX Inc., Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, Stellar Cyber, Synapse Technology Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and Vectra AI Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Threat detection systems market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Defense, Commercial, Industrial, Public infrastructure, and Residential), and type (Hardware, Software, and Services).

The defense segment by the application will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Defense forces use complex, multi-layered threat detection and screening solutions to maintain the highest levels of security, allowing personnel to focus on critical missions instead of protecting infrastructure. Therefore, the increase in terrorist attacks and growing concerns about the security of defense infrastructure have increased the demand for security and threat detection solutions for defense applications.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global threat detection systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global threat detection systems market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of suppliers and increased focus on research and development activities, especially technologies such as high-power laser systems that increase the reliability and efficiency of threat detection systems, will further boost demand. Providers also use these technologies to bring new products to market. Moreover, increasing terrorist activities and geopolitical issues are expected to increase the demand for threat detection systems. Public infrastructure is heavily impacted by such activity and is therefore in the highest demand for threat detection systems. As a result, the use of threat detection systems at locations such as airports and railways is increasing.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Threat detection systems market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of terrorist activities is notably driving market growth. With the increase in territorial disputes, geopolitical instability, and terrorism, the demand for advanced threat detection methods is increasing.

With the increase in territorial disputes, geopolitical instability, and terrorism, the demand for advanced threat detection methods is increasing. With the increase in terrorist attacks, there is a need for advanced security systems to help prevent such incidents.

For example, metal detectors can be used to identify bombs and weapons carried in public places. Similarly, advanced radar systems can be used to identify threats crossing regional borders.

Demand for systems or devices such as biometric authentication systems, explosive detectors, and video surveillance systems is also increasing, which is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of emerging technologies for increasing efficiency is the key trend in the threat detection systems market.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based techniques play a prominent role in the development of threat detection systems.

Various vendors are using these emerging technologies to make their products more efficient and investing in R&D to have a competitive edge over others.

Predictive analytics, a branch of advanced analytics, is being used to make predictions about unknown future events. Predictive analytics uses many techniques, from data mining, statistics, modeling, ML, and AI, to analyze current data to make predictions.

With the use of such technologies, the system is capable of learning continuously from the outcomes and improving itself to be more efficient and effective. The use of such technologies is expected to rise in the future and proliferate the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of threat detection systems is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

The cost and time to build a connectivity model for every single device in the network and on the premises are crucial and also add up to the cost associated with threat detection systems.

These additional expenses can be significant for regulatory authorities and should be factored into the budget.

Overall, these factors increase the cost of threat detection systems, which can be a challenge, especially for governments with a limited financial budget for IT spending. Hence, the high initial investment may have an adverse effect on market growth.

Know more about drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this threat detection systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat detection systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the threat detection systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the threat detection systems market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat detection systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

