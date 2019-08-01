Threat Extinguisher now providing innovative communication combined with non-lethal defense to alert first responders and defend against active shootings

TriStar Career Compact in Celina OH is focused on career and technical education for area high school students. In 2015 the need for a more modern technical center was identified by the education community and quickly gained momentum. With a needed levy approved, design and construction was completed in 4 years. A monumental task that demonstrates the passionate support for this educational opportunity. The Director, Tim Buschur, calls The TriStar Career Compact "the backbone of the community".

Mr. Buschur saw the opportunity to give students and staff a tool that can save lives. He stated "Threat Extinguisher provides the ability to immediately notify the first responders, this can save the 30 – 40 seconds needed to make a phone call, eliminate the need to explain the situation when under great stress. It is a chance to save lives, to minimize casualties."

In a violent event lasting only minutes, seconds count. Threat Extinguisher provides an effective layer of protection by providing immediate communication with first responders and staff with the option for defense. Threat Extinguisher provides free onsite campus and facility audits to customize the best installation system.

Sam Fasone, Founder of Threat Extinguisher stated, "We are passionate about providing people at risk of extreme violence in educational, commercial and residential locations, a complete and simple solution that improves their chances of survival in the critical 0-5 minute survival bubble."

Threat Extinguisher is designed to do three things as a complete system: alert designated people with text messages, (building and campus security, company security leads and staff); notify first responders (via a central station); and finally defend, with tactical-grade military pepper spray gel with a range of 20+ feet.

Visit us on Facebook

SOURCE Threat Extinguisher