Threat Extinguisher now providing safety and security to Columbus Ohio local NBC News affiliate NBC4. Of 250 active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000 and 2017, over 40 percent (105) occurred in businesses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the threat of workplace violence increasing, NBC4 made the decision to install the Threat Extinguisher non-lethal defense system. The need for employee safety has intensified in newsrooms across the country with NBC4 citing angry viewers "pounding on the door" as a weekly challenge. They now have monthly meetings where they discuss employee safety and when introduced to Threat Extinguisher saw a solution that has given employees a new layer of safety in the building. Ken McCremmon head of NBC4 IT department stated, "Excellent product and service! Would highly recommend to any business!"

In a violent event lasting only minutes, seconds count. Threat Extinguisher provides an effective layer of protection by providing immediate communication with first responders and staff with the option for defense.

In recent years, the frequency and severity of workplace violence have escalated beyond threats and intimidation and include more mass shooting events. The tragic shooting at the Annapolis Gazette in 2018 which left five dead and two injured, is an example.

Of 250 active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000 and 2017, over 40% percent (105) occurred in businesses, according to the FBI's most recent study. These incidents are becoming more deadly with the number of fatalities increasing steadily over the past 5 years (87, 97, 134, 214, 729).

Sam Fasone, Founder of Threat Extinguisher says:

"We are passionate about providing people at risk of extreme violence in educational, commercial and residential locations, a complete and simple solution that improves their chances of survival in the critical 0-5 minute survival bubble."

Being able to quickly initiate alerts to staff, notify first responders and defend yourself knowing seconds count is Threat Extinguishers primary mission. First responders strongly support this new technology approach that provides that non-lethal edge to disable an extreme violence perpetrator without firearms or extensive training.

Threat Extinguisher is designed to do three things as a complete system: alert designated people with text messages, (building and campus security, company security leads and staff); notify first responders (via a central station); and finally defend, with tactical-grade military pepper spray gel with a range of 20+ feet.

Learn more about how Threat Extinguisher works

Threat Extinguisher Website

Visit us on Facebook

By Cindy Dyer

SOURCE Threat Extinguisher

Related Links

www.threatextinguisher.com

