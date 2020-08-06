Threat Intelligence Market Worth $20.20 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Overview

The risk of insider attacks leading to the breach, as well as the loss of information, has set off the growing requirement for security processes alongside threat intelligence. The integration of threat intelligence to compete with attacks has resulted in the development of the threat intelligence market. The prominent factors contributing to the growth of the threat intelligence market are rising adoption by SMEs and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors. Emerging cybercrime landscape across both developed and emerging economies have highlighted a concern for organizations. Governments and many large organizations are working towards connecting the gap between the spending in cybersecurity systems and looking for an optimum result with the gathered threat intelligence to alleviate arising threats.

Growth in the adoption of next-generation security solutions in many organizations, coupled with the high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors is the key factor that drives the growth of the threat intelligence market. Banking institutions have mostly profited from the digital platforms, in turn making it vulnerable to cyberattacks. It possesses sensitive information and data, making them prone to cyberattacks. These institutions require smart solutions against these problems to identify network sources that are compromised and create a strategy to fight against the already existing and upcoming threats. In Asia Pacific region penetration of smartphones and the growing adoption of IoT are triggering the cybercrime. Countries such as China, India, Singapore have introduced several cybersecurity policies and reforms to ensure better data protection. Therefore, the threat intelligence market is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Webroot Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Anomali, and Symantec Corporation.

Verifie Market Research has segmented the Threat Intelligence Market on the basis of Deployment Model, Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

Threat Intelligence Market by Deployment Model

Cloud-Based



On-Premis

Threat Intelligence Market by Component

Solution



Service

Threat Intelligence Market by Organization Size

Large Companies



Small and Medium Businesses

Threat Intelligence Market by Vertical

Government



It and Telecommunications



Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi)



Retail



Healthcare



Education



Manufacturing

Threat Intelligence Market by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world

