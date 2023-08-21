Threat Intelligence Security Market size to grow by USD 14.03 billion | Increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The threat intelligence security market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.96%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems, increasing adoption of mobility and IoT expanding the attack surface, and ransomware attackers targeting enterprises. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Intelligence Security Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AnoMali Inc., BlueVoyant, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., DomainTools LLC, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., Mandiant Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Open Text Corp., Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Splunk Inc., Trellix, and Trend Micro Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the global threat intelligence security market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies, Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Threat Intelligence Security Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market report extensively covers threat intelligence security market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The BFSI sector is significantly prone to cyber attacks in the coming years. Besides targeting the unpatched vulnerabilities, cyberattackers will be targeting distributed denial of service attacks in financial institutions significantly affecting their business operations and services. Cyberattackers will increasingly focus on accessing control of automated payment relays and ATMs used by the banking industry. Hence, there is an increasing demand for threat intelligence security across the BFSI sector. Thus, it is expected to fuel the growth of the segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Threat Intelligence Security Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Threat intelligence sharing is a primary trend in the threat intelligence security market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The rising complexity of IT infrastructure is a major challenge hindering market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new security products by several market players, including software and services, results in integration issues and system slowdowns. This can lead to customer dissatisfaction which in turn leads to customer attrition. It is essential for security products to integrate with previous versions of information systems. Hence, such interoperability issues can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Threat Intelligence Security Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat intelligence security market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the threat intelligence security market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the threat intelligence security market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat intelligence security market players.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online smartphone and tablet games market segmentation by device (smartphone and tablet) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global online smartphone and tablet games industry growth is the rise in the adoption of games among the youth.

The gaming headset market size is expected to increase to USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.52%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers gaming headset market segmentation by product (console gaming headsets and PC gaming headsets), technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the gaming headset market is the growth in the global e-sports market.

Threat Intelligence Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AnoMali Inc., BlueVoyant, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., DomainTools LLC, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., Mandiant Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Open Text Corp., Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Splunk Inc., Trellix, and Trend Micro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio