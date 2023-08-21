Threat Intelligence Security Market size to grow by USD 14.03 billion | Increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The threat intelligence security market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.96%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems, increasing adoption of mobility and IoT expanding the attack surface, and ransomware attackers targeting enterprises. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AnoMali Inc., BlueVoyant, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., DomainTools LLC, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., Mandiant Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Open Text Corp., Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Splunk Inc., Trellix, and Trend Micro Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Threat Intelligence Security Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market report extensively covers threat intelligence security market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The BFSI sector is significantly prone to cyber attacks in the coming years. Besides targeting the unpatched vulnerabilities, cyberattackers will be targeting distributed denial of service attacks in financial institutions significantly affecting their business operations and services. Cyberattackers will increasingly focus on accessing control of automated payment relays and ATMs used by the banking industry. Hence, there is an increasing demand for threat intelligence security across the BFSI sector. Thus, it is expected to fuel the growth of the segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Threat Intelligence Security Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems drives the market growth during the forecast period. 

Significant Trends

Threat intelligence sharing is a primary trend in the threat intelligence security market during the forecast period. 

Major Challenges

The rising complexity of IT infrastructure is a major challenge hindering market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new security products by several market players, including software and services, results in integration issues and system slowdowns. This can lead to customer dissatisfaction which in turn leads to customer attrition. It is essential for security products to integrate with previous versions of information systems. Hence, such interoperability issues can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Threat Intelligence Security Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the threat intelligence security market between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the threat intelligence security market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the threat intelligence security market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of threat intelligence security market players.

Threat Intelligence Security Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AnoMali Inc., BlueVoyant, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., DomainTools LLC, F Secure Corp., Fortinet Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., Mandiant Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Open Text Corp., Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Splunk Inc., Trellix, and Trend Micro Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

