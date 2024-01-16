Threat Intelligence Security Market to grow by USD 17 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Threat Intelligence Security Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the threat intelligence security market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 17 billion. Ransomware attackers targeting enterprises drive market growth. Ransomware threats like Locky and WannaCry target individuals and increasingly businesses, holding critical data hostage for ransom. To safeguard against such attacks, companies must regularly back up data and develop robust incident response plans. Utilizing threat intelligence services is crucial to understanding and countering evolving cyber threats, driving the market growth in cybersecurity defense strategies. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Threat Intelligence Security Market 2023-2027

The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure challenges market growth. Integrating new security solutions without disrupting system performance is crucial to retain customers. However, this integration often poses challenges, impacting usability and compatibility with existing systems. This complexity hampers threat intelligence products, creating operational issues. The growing intricacy of network infrastructure presents a hurdle for providers, potentially hindering market growth in the forecast period.

The Threat Intelligence Security Market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing sophistication of Cyber Threat Intelligence. Organizations are focusing on combatting Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and analyzing Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) through advanced Threat Intelligence Platforms and feeds. The integration of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems with Incident Response strategies is crucial for effective Malware Analysis and Phishing Detection. With the rise of Cyber Espionage and Cyber Terrorism, the importance of Vulnerability Management, Threat Hunting, and Dark Web Monitoring has intensified.

The threat intelligence security market is segmented based on Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), End-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, Healthcare, Transportation and logistics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cloud-based threat intelligence services offer subscription-based access without the need for software installation. SMEs favor these cost-effective, faster solutions. They provide 24/7 monitoring against advanced malware and DDoS attacks. However, concerns regarding data control and security hinder adoption by larger enterprises, potentially slowing the market's growth in the forecast period.

North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Threat Intelligence Security Market:

Anomali Inc., BlueVoyant, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., F Secure Corp., Farsight Security Inc., Fortinet Inc., Intel 471 Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., KKR and Co. Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Musarubra US LLC, NortonLifeLock Inc., Open Text Corp., Splunk Inc., Trend Micro Inc., ZeroFox Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc

