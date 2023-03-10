Threat Modeling Tools Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for User-Friendly Threat Modeling Tools Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Threat Modeling Tools Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Platform (Web-based, Desktop-based, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global threat modeling tools market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The increasing adoption of threat modeling tools is possible due to the adherence to strict regulatory compliances and the widespread availability of customizable threat modeling tools. However, limited budget, integration complexities with existing systems, and high cost associated with the installation of the threat modeling tools are expected to hinder the market growth.

By component, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

Threat modeling tools are software solutions that automate the process of identifying and assessing potential threats to a system or organization. They include features such as templates for creating threat models, methods for identifying and categorizing threats, methods for evaluating the likelihood and impact of threats, and reporting and visualization capabilities. These tools can be used by security professionals, developers, and other stakeholders to identify and prioritize potential security issues and make more informed decisions about how to mitigate or respond to them. Examples of threat modeling tools include Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool, IriusRisk, and Trivy.

By vertical, healthcare to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In the healthcare industry, sensitive information needs to be protected. These include patient medical records, personal identification information, and financial information. This makes healthcare organizations a prime target for cyber-attacks. Threat modeling tools help healthcare organizations identify potential threats to their systems and networks and determine the risk posed by those threats. An example of a threat modeling tool that is commonly used in the healthcare sector is Anomali ThreatStream. This tool allows healthcare organizations to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time by aggregating and analyzing threat data from multiple sources, such as open-source intelligence, commercial threat intelligence, and internal systems. This tool can also integrate with other security tools and systems, such as SIEM and vulnerability management software, to provide a more comprehensive view of an organization's security posture. For example, Anomali ThreatStream allows organizations to prioritize their security efforts by identifying the most critical assets and the most likely attack scenarios. Based on this information, the tool can provide recommendations for mitigating potential threats, such as implementing specific security controls or strengthening existing ones. Additionally, the tool can be used to perform incident response and forensic investigations and to identify and track the activities of APT groups, criminal organizations, and state-sponsored actors.

By organization size, large enterprises account for a significant market size during the forecast period.

Large organizations are adopting threat modeling tools to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and ensure compliance with industry regulations. These tools enable organizations to proactively identify and analyze potential security risks and vulnerabilities in their systems, applications, and networks, and implement appropriate measures to mitigate or prevent them. By providing real-time threat intelligence, streamlining security workflows, and integrating with other security tools, these solutions enhance the organization's overall security posture and readiness to combat cyber threats.

An example of a threat modeling tool that is commonly used in large enterprises is the Preempt Threat Modeling Tool. This tool is designed to help organizations identify and prioritize potential security threats and vulnerabilities in their systems, applications, and networks. It is an automated threat modeling tool that can be used to identify and evaluate potential attack scenarios and to prioritize mitigation efforts. It also guides how to mitigate or prevent identified security risks and vulnerabilities, making it accessible for organizations with limited resources. Additionally, it integrates with other security tools, such as SIEM and vulnerability management software, to provide a more comprehensive view of an organization's security posture.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for User-Friendly Threat Modeling Tools

Rising Need for Effective Reporting and Visualization

Increasing Adoption of Customized Modeling Tools

Restraints

Integration Issues and Compatibility Limitations in Cloud Environment

Rising Complexities

High Costs

Opportunities

Rising Cyber Threats

Widespread Adoption of Cloud and IoT

Government Initiatives to Create Range of Opportunities for Vendors

Challenges

Data Privacy Concerns

Lack of In-House Expertise

