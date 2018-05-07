Threat Sketch Announces the Formation of the Triad Cyber Round Table

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Threat Sketch, a leading cybersecurity firm, announces the formation of the Triad Cyber Round Table, a panel of experts brought together to help educate the business community on the importance of cybersecurity. Made up of the Triad's leading cybersecurity experts, the panel is available for round table discussions, presentations, workshops, and other business events.

"Cyber attacks are an increasing problem for businesses of any size, and we started this group based on a shared interest in helping inform the local business community about the growing problem of cyber crime," said Fletcher Wilson, principal, Wilson Insurance Services, Inc. "Our primary goal is to dispel the myths surrounding the liability small businesses face from cyber attacks."

One of the myths surrounding cyber attacks is that they are an IT problem, when in fact an attack affects all aspects of the company. A cyber attack can lead to interrupted cash flow, loss of customers, damage to the business's reputation, and much more. The make-up of this panel includes law, finance and IT perspectives, all of which are critical in a business being fully prepared for and working to prevent a cyber attack. "I believe the biggest benefit of our panel comes from the fact we have three major disciplines together at the same time to answer questions and address issues related to cybersecurity," said Dan Lawall, PLLC.

Members of the panel include:

Rob Arnold, CRISC, founder and CEO of Threat Sketch. Arnold has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology sector, consulting for companies of all sizes, from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 firms. He is a cyber risk management expert, Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), and author of the book Cybersecurity: A Business Solution.

Dan Lawall. Lawall is a North Carolina licensed attorney and cyber security advisor. He practices business, intellectual property and cyber law. Lawall has both a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science, with a specialization in Computer Security and Information Assurance.

Robert Phelps, president, Creative IT. Phelps works to secure small businesses from cyber crime threats through deploying and managing cutting edge technologies. A graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts, Phelps went on to work for Apple, Inc. for six years, before coming back to the Triad to work with small businesses, helping them gain productivity, security and peace of mind through their technology.

Fletcher Wilson, principal, Wilson Insurance Services, Inc. Fletcher specializes in cyber liability and data breach risk management. With over 25 years experience in the insurance industry he brings a wealth of knowledge to the cyber insurance perspective.

The panel is currently available for meetings and conferences around the NC Triad and beyond. Topics for discussion include how to spot a cyber attack, what happens when a business is attacked, how to respond to an attack, what it costs to recover, and steps to take to protect your business from cyber attacks. Please visit triad-cyber-round-table.org to learn more or request a presentation or panel discussion at your next function.

About Threat Sketch -- Founded in 2015 in Winston-Salem, NC, Threat Sketch provides tools that enable small business owners and executives to evaluate and manage cybersecurity at a strategic level. The founders bring decades of IT, cybersecurity, risk analysis, financial/economic, and project management experience and expertise to a wide variety of small business clients. To learn more call 844-487-4757 or visit threatsketch.com

