Threat Sketch CEO Rob Arnold Named to NSBA Leadership and Small Business Technology Councils

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Threat Sketch CEO Rob Arnold was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership and Small Business Technology Councils. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Arnold, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Councils alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"At Threat Sketch, we recognize the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations," stated Arnold. "Joining NSBA's Leadership and Small Business Technology Councils is a natural extension of our work representing the needs of small-business as it relates to cybersecurity."

Rob Arnold is a serial entrepreneur and cyber risk management expert, is Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control™ (CRISC), is author of Cybersecurity: A Business Solution, and has testified before Congress on the subject of cybersecurity.

Arnold joined the NSBA Leadership and Small Business Technology Councils as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including cybersecurity. The NSBA Councils are focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

"I am proud to have Rob Arnold as part of our Leadership and Small Business Technology Councils," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.leadership.nsba.biz.

For more on the NSBA Small Business Technology Council, please visit sbtc.org.

About Threat Sketch -- Founded in 2015 in Winston-Salem, NC, Threat Sketch provides tools that enable small business owners and executives to evaluate and manage cybersecurity at a strategic level. The founders bring decades of IT, cybersecurity, risk analysis, financial/economic, and project management experience and expertise to a wide variety of small business clients. To learn more call 844-487-4757 or visit threatsketch.com.

Media Contacts:

Liz Ericksen, Customer Journey Manager

196818@email4pr.com

844-487-4757 ext 803

Rob Arnold, Threat Sketch CEO

196818@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threat-sketch-ceo-rob-arnold-named-to-nsba-leadership-and-small-business-technology-councils-300662211.html

SOURCE Threat Sketch LLC