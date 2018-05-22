Threat Sketch Completes First Round of Investments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Threat Sketch, a leading cybersecurity firm, announces today the completion of its first round of investments resulting in a partnership with Strategic Focus Group, LLC, Lewisville, N.C.

"Strategic Focus Group is the perfect partner to help us transition from startup to early stage," said Rob Arnold, Threat Sketch founder and CEO. "Their rich experience and deep technical knowledge allows us to significantly accelerate our mission to build value around our core cybersecurity risk assessment expertise."

Strategic Focus Group was co-founded by Doug Young, an entrepreneur with extensive experience leveraging disruptive technology to gain market dominance and scalability. Doug has founded numerous technology companies, each of which have had successful exits to Fortune 100 or 500 companies such as 3M Corporation and MCI Telecommunications. At Strategic Focus Group, Young and his colleagues invest in and work with founders of companies that represent business opportunities that can scale.

"Cybersecurity is a growing problem. People have more access to the world through their computers than just a few years ago, and the more things advance the greater the cyber threat becomes," Young said. "Threat Sketch co-founders, Nathan Powell and Rob Arnold, have a way of thinking about cyber risks that quantifies the process in dollars and cents, building an assessment that makes sense to business owners. I genuinely believe Threat Sketch has the right mixture of timing, management and market opportunity to help business owners prepare for the coming government regulations and compliance laws."

The team at Strategic Focus Group also includes co-founder Martha Benbow, who is excited to be working with a cyber security company, like Threat Sketch, that focuses on educating and empowering US business owners to protect themselves against growing cyber threats. She researches and writes about cybersecurity legal and regulatory developments affecting small businesses and non-profits. Benbow has over twenty years of background in Russian and terrorism studies. "I am excited to work with Threat Sketch because their work resonates with my efforts to prevent cyber attacks on small US businesses, a vital part of the US economy."

This initial round of investments is a critical step for Threat Sketch as the company continues to grow its cybersecurity offerings, providing risk assessments tailored to small to medium businesses as well as non-profit organizations. "We look forward to the additional structure SFG will bring to our business, and are excited about partnering with other investors in the future," Arnold said.

This partnership completes the first investment round, and Threat Sketch is looking forward to the opportunities still to come. Find out more about Threat Sketch and investment opportunities on the website, and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to stay in the know.

About Threat Sketch -- Founded in 2015 in Winston-Salem, NC, Threat Sketch provides tools that enable small business owners and executives to evaluate and manage cybersecurity at a strategic level. The founders bring decades of IT, cybersecurity, risk analysis, financial/economic, and project management experience and expertise to a wide variety of small business clients. To learn more call 844-487-4757 or visit threatsketch.com.

Media Contacts

Liz Ericksen, Customer Journey Manager Rob Arnold, Threat Sketch CEO 195657@email4pr.com 195657@email4pr.com 844-487-4757 ext 803



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threat-sketch-completes-first-round-of-investments-300652560.html

SOURCE Threat Sketch

Related Links

http://threatsketch.com

