Threat Tec Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In 2019 American Business Awards®

HAMPTON, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Threat Tec, the leader of Operational Environment (OE) replication and Threat Emulation solutions, announced today that it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.



More than 3,800 nominations from organizations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Threat Tec was nominated in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for Companies up to 100 Employees.



Threat Tec's comprehensive approach of blending cutting edge technology with deep domain expertise has proven to be far more effective than either low tech (people only) or high tech (tech only) solutions could ever hope to provide. Recognizing this, ABA Judging comments included, "[An] important technology that allows individuals to train for highly complex and dangerous situations, a much needed innovation." As well as "Threat Tec solutions are ensuring the safety of the US Military, US Allies and First Responders, I had only seen such a product in movies before. A truly innovative tech company."



"Over the past year Threat Tec has made a concerted effort to integrate the experience of our Threat Emulation and Operational Environment Subject Matter Experts with emerging technologies in service of our mission to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of individuals, teams and leaders within the US Military, US Allies, and First Responders throughout the world," said Jim Crawford, Threat Tec's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to have been recognized as one of 'Industry's Most Innovative Companies' in the nation. As a small business, winning this Bronze Stevie® Award tells us we are on the right track."



About Threat Tec



Threat Tec, LLC is the leader of Operational Environment (OE) replication and Threat Emulation solutions with a stated mission of improving the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of individuals, teams and leaders within the US Military, US Allies, and First Responders throughout the world. Through a combination deep subject matter expertise and a host of virtual, simulated and live training solutions, Threat Tec is able to deliver high impact training that represent the complex and rapidly changing/developing environments within which our customers operate. The experience gained through these simulations has proven to be nearly indistinguishable from the experience gained in live "trial and error" based learning from actual events, without the financial and personal costs so often associated with these high-stake environments. Learn more at https://www.threattec.com/.



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



