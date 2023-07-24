ThreatConnect Named a Leader in Cyber Risk Quantification Report by Independent Research Firm

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc, maker of leading threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and cyber risk quantification solutions, today announced Forrester Research, Inc. named ThreatConnect a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), Q3 2023 report[1].

ThreatConnect was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q3 2023 Forrester Wave CRQ report [1]. According to the Forrester report, ThreatConnect is the highest ranked vendor in the Current Offering category. In Forrester's evaluation, ThreatConnect received the highest possible scores in the following 15 of the 26 criteria: methodology (quantification model and scenario scoping), assets, vulnerabilities, threats, controls, financial losses, automation, dashboards and reports, user experience, integrations, maturation, and workflow within the current offering category, and roadmap and pricing flexibility and transparency within the strategy category.

According to the Forrester[1] report, "ThreatConnect sets the standard for a threat-driven approach to CRQ… ThreatConnect's goal is to deliver automated, data-driven CRQ that reduces subjectivity, provides actionable mitigations, and scales to handle large data sets… ThreatConnect's CRQ roadmap prioritizes a high level of analytical depth and breadth that benefits from its threat intelligence offering. Upcoming innovations include automated attack surface analysis, MITRE TTP prioritization based on financial risk, and peer analytics."

By articulating cyber risk in financial terms, CRQ has the potential to fundamentally change how security investment decisions are made and how cyber defense leaders communicate with executives and boards of directors. As the only data-driven, automated CRQ product, ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier (RQ) empowers organizations to prioritize security initiatives by financial risk reduction, providing insights into the threats in an organization's environment and the amount of exposure faced. By combining large data sets of real-world loss data with proprietary machine learning models, ThreatConnect RQ automates production of actionable risk data.

"CRQ technology gives security teams the tools to translate cybersecurity risks and investments into dollar terms, allowing for data-driven decision-making," said Jerry Caponera, GM of Risk Quantification, ThreatConnect. "It's tremendously gratifying for Forrester to recognize ThreatConnect RQ as a Leader. Our unique approach to CRQ gives our customers the power of real-world loss data, machine learning analytics, and automation."   

Key capabilities of ThreatConnect RQ include:

  • Prioritize security investments Based on Industry Standards: RQ calculates the financial risk for an organization and uses that to prioritize investments against security frameworks like NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CIS Top 20, and others, ensuring companies can communicate the value of security investments to the business
  • Defensible Data-Driven Results using AI and Machine Learning: RQ builds models for each industry and company size and uses actual loss data to build robust models that apply to your organization.
  • Automate Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR): RQ brings loss, vulnerability, and threat event frequency data to FAIR calculations to ensure that scenarios are built upon data instead of opinion, allowing FAIR scenarios to be rapid and defensible.
  • Financial quantification of third party risk: RQ can integrate with third party scanners in order to quantify - in financial terms - the risk vendors and suppliers bring to an organization

About ThreatConnect
ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.

