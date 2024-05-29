ThreatHunter.ai and Threater, Inc. Announce Free Firewall Assessment Service for Businesses

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing cybersecurity threats facing businesses across the United States, Threathunter.ai and Threater, Inc. have teamed up to offer a free firewall assessment service. This initiative aims to help businesses identify and fix vulnerabilities, providing them with essential protection against ransomware and other cyber threats.

Threater, Inc

James McMurry, CEO and founder of ThreatHunter.ai, expressed his concerns about the challenges businesses are facing. "Businesses are under heavy pressure from so many sides, and they are especially vulnerable to ransomware attacks," said McMurry. "That's why we partnered with Threater, Inc. to come up with a way to do a free firewall assessment. Our goal is to provide a quick and easy way for businesses to identify potential issues and understand how our two companies can help them enhance their cybersecurity posture."

Brian McMahon, CEO of Threater, Inc., emphasized the importance of this collaboration. "At Threater, we understand the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in businesses, which often lack the resources to implement comprehensive solutions," said McMahon. "This partnership with Threathunter.ai allows us to extend our expertise and support to a broader audience, helping businesses protect themselves from cyber threats and ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to secure their networks."

McMurry also criticized poorly configured Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs): "Many businesses are being let down by shoddy, poorly configured MSSPs that fail to protect their customers adequately. These MSSPs are putting businesses at greater risk, often leaving them more vulnerable to attacks than if they had no protection at all. Threathunter.ai and Threater are both committed to providing reliable, effective security solutions".

The free firewall assessment service will provide businesses with detailed reports highlighting key vulnerabilities and actionable recommendations to enhance their security. This initiative is part of a broader effort by Threathunter.ai and Threater, Inc. to support businesses and strengthen their defenses against cyber threats.

Business owners can easily take advantage of this offer by visiting https://www.threatassesment.ai.

Simply enter basic information to register and follow the easy instructions to complete the assessment process. You will be instructed on how to upload the needed data, and within 48 hours, you will receive a combined report outlining any issues.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, led by CEO James McMurry, specializes in advanced threat detection and response, utilizing AI and machine learning to combat cyber threats. The firm is known for its AI-driven threat detection platform, integrating seamlessly into security systems for real-time threat analysis. With a mission to provide intelligent, automated cybersecurity solutions, ThreatHunter.ai is at the cutting edge of technology and cyber intelligence. Visit our website at https://www.threathunter.ai.

About Threater

Threater is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that provides active network defense by automating the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber threats at scale. Threater offers a wide range of solutions to proactively and automatically safeguard organizations against cyber threats. Their patented solution effectively blocks all known threats, enabling the rest of the modern cyber security stack to do its job more efficiently. Your security stack is better with Threater. For more information, find us at Threater.com.

Media Contact:

Lydia Coulter

714.515.4011

[email protected]

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai