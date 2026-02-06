ThreatHunter.ai Announces Free 90-Day MILBERT.ai Access for Qualified Firms

Zero-False-Positive Authentication Monitoring Now Available Free for 90 Days, No Commitment as AiTM/Evilginx Attacks Bypass MFA Protections Across the Enterprise

BREA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing 24/7 threat hunting services since 2007, today announced that its MILBERT.ai real-time authentication monitoring platform is now available free for 90 days with no commitment required to qualified firms. The decision comes as Adversary-in-the-Middle (AiTM) attacks using tools like Evilginx continue to compromise organizations that believe their Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) makes them safe. It does not.

MILBERT processes authentication events in real time, currently handling 6,380 authentication events per second per customer with near zero false positives. Unlike traditional security tools that flood SOC teams with alerts they cannot act on, MILBERT identifies actual compromised accounts and credential abuse as it happens, not after the damage is done, and takes immediate action and closes the Threat Actor down.

The MFA Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

AiTM attacks using frameworks like Evilginx sit between users and their authentication providers. When a user enters their credentials and completes MFA, the attacker captures the session token in real time. The user sees a normal login. The attacker walks right through MFA as if it does not exist. Organizations that spent significant budgets deploying MFA are being breached because they believe the problem is solved. It is not.

"I am watching company after company get breached through AiTM attacks while their security teams tell leadership that MFA has them covered," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of ThreatHunter.ai. "MFA is not the finish line. It is a speed bump for attackers using Evilginx. We built MILBERT to catch exactly this, real-time detection of compromised authentication events with zero false positives. If we can help organizations see what is actually happening in their environment before it becomes a breach notification, we are going to do that."

"From day one, this company has been about one thing, protecting organizations from threat actors who are constantly evolving their tactics," said Eric Cowperthwaite, COO of ThreatHunter.ai. "We have watched the industry sell MFA as a silver bullet for years while attackers developed tools that go right through it. The reality is that most organizations have no visibility into whether their authenticated sessions are legitimate or hijacked. MILBERT changes that equation completely. Offering 90 days free is not a marketing play. It is consistent with who we have always been."

How MILBERT Works

MILBERT monitors authentication events in real time across the enterprise environment. It analyzes login patterns, session behavior, and credential usage to identify compromised accounts, token theft, and AiTM attacks as they occur. The platform's zero false positive track record means that when MILBERT flags an event, security teams can act immediately with confidence rather than chasing phantom alerts.

Qualified firms can deploy MILBERT free for 90 days with no commitment required. There are no feature gates, no sales calls required to get started, and no obligation at the end of the trial.

https://www.threathunter.ai/milbert

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that has provided 24/7 threat hunting services since 2007. The company operates multiple cybersecurity platforms including MILBERT (real-time authentication monitoring), ARGOS (MDR), GEIGER (attack path analysis), TACT-IO (vulnerability scanning), and VIZIUM (network traffic analysis). ThreatHunter.ai serves enterprise clients and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Media Contact:

Greg Nance

[email protected]

714-515-4011

