ThreatHunter.ai Announces New Core Threat Hunting Services, TH-Core

BREA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the global leader of Dynamic Threat Hunting combining high throughput from their ARGOS ML and AI systems with Elite Human Threat Hunters, announced today the new TH-Core service package. This new core package helps organizations to hunt for and mitigate the constant, and ever expanding cyber threats and ransomware.

"Since the founding of Milton and ThreatHunter.ai, we have blended industry leading technology with constant threat hunting that delivers the best protection to help organizations mitigate threats in real time. Detection with real Mitigation, is the ThreatHunter.ai core, and the future for the rest of the industry," said James McMurry, ThreatHunter.ai CEO.

"By utilizing ThreatHunter.ai, organizations have seen a decrease in the time from detection to mitigation, and the ability to hunt across cloud, on-prem, critical infrastructure, like no other vendor can provide," said Eric Cowperthwaite, COO. "Organizations have access to around the clock expertise without the costly overhead or the investments in hiring, training and tooling that's required to succeed in combating adversaries."

"We know that our Threat Hunters combined with our 15+ years of experience, ThreatHunter.ai is a powerful force multiplier for organizations of any size," said Ethan Coulter, CTO. "Our Elite Threat Hunters, Detection Engineers, Data Engineers combined with ThreatHunter.ai ARGOS AI/ML system provide a seamless extension of any security team, to detect and mitigate sophisticated attack in the cloud and on premise."

"Pricing is crucial when offering this level of service, and we know the return on investment is huge when an organization chooses ThreatHunter.ai over others," said Evan Tremper, Vice-President of Sales. "ThreatHunter.ai is able to set a complete package encompassing everything an organization needs to reap the benefits of constant around the clock threat hunting starting at less than $20 per user per month in most cases with our TH-Core services."

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007 under the name Milton Security. ThreatHunter.ai is the global leader in Dynamic Threat Hunting. Stopping Cyber Attacks And Ransomware 24x7. Operating a true 24x7x365 Security Operation Center with AI/ML-enhanced human Threat Hunters, ThreatHunter.ai has changed the industry in how threats are found, and mitigated in real time. For over 15 years, the team of Threat Hunters have stopped hundreds of thousands of threats and assisted organizations in defending against threat actors around the clock.

We were the first Dynamic Threat Hunting provider, and we're still the leader.

